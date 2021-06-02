Gunman in Agua Dulce shooting had disputes with fellow firefighters, sources say

Fire officials and the community mourned the killing of a Los Angeles County firefighter at a station in Agua Dulce on Tuesday as investigators searched for answers in an attack that left a fire captain wounded and the gunman, also a firefighter, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Multiple sources identified the firefighter killed at the station as Tory Carlon, 44.

The attacker opened fire at Station 81 around 10:50 a.m., killing Carlon and wounding the captain, who tried to intercede and whose name has not been released. The gunman then drove to his own home in Acton, where he was found dead after apparently setting fire to his home, which was destroyed.

Authorities have not identified the gunman or a motive for the attack.

But two sources with knowledge of the situation told The Times there was an ongoing dispute between Carlon and the shooter, who worked different shifts but lived in the same area.

The argument, believed to be about how the station was run and maintained, escalated Tuesday morning, the sources said.

The sources said the gunman and victim had argued in the past about various issues at the station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby, who has worked at Station 81, called it a “small, hometown-type fire station — very quiet, very quaint.”

“Generally speaking, the people on that shift would have a good working relationship,” he told The Times. “Obviously something went wrong with that relationship today.”

Hundreds of firefighters and community members attended a vigil Tuesday night.

“When it comes to being a father, when it comes to being a fireman, when it comes to being a mentor, there was nobody that could parallel that,” one participant said of Carlon, who was married and had three daughters.

Osby described Carlon as “truly dedicated, one of our better firefighters, amazing, and a true loss to our department.”

“My heart is with our firefighters and the families of those affected,” L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said on Twitter.

Calling it a “heinous act of violence,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said firefighters risk their lives at work every day.

“Between emergency calls, the fire station must have felt like their safe haven,” she said. “Unfortunately that sense of safety has now been shattered.”

The fire captain, age 54, was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday morning.

After the attack, the gunman fled to his home about 10 miles away, where he barricaded himself in and apparently set the house on fire.

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies were unable to enter because of the flames, and fire crews had no way of knowing whether the man inside was armed as they attempted to battle the blaze.

By 3 p.m., the 3,600-square-foot home had been reduced to near rubble. The suspected gunman was found dead in a small pool on the property, according to sheriff’s officials.