Wind-driven vegetation fire in San Bernardino County threatens structures
A wind-driven vegetation fire is threatening structures in the city of Hesperia in San Bernardino County.
The Farm fire, reported at 1:15 p.m. at Ranchero and Caliente Roads, is currently burning about 150 acres, according to officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Alison Hesterly, a public information officer with Cal-Fire, said the wildfire is being driven by 30 mph winds.
“Because we have utilized so much air support, it looks like we’re slowing the rate of spread,” she said.
As of about 3 p.m., it was 0% contained.
