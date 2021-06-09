Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Wind-driven vegetation fire in San Bernardino County threatens structures

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
A wind-driven vegetation fire is threatening structures in the city of Hesperia in San Bernardino County.

The Farm fire, reported at 1:15 p.m. at Ranchero and Caliente Roads, is currently burning about 150 acres, according to officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Alison Hesterly, a public information officer with Cal-Fire, said the wildfire is being driven by 30 mph winds.

“Because we have utilized so much air support, it looks like we’re slowing the rate of spread,” she said.

As of about 3 p.m., it was 0% contained.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

