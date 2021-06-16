Brush fires force closure of 73 toll road in Orange County

Officials responded to multiple brush fires along the southbound 73 tollway in Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, forcing a closure of the highway in both directions.

The Orange County Fire Authority received a report shortly after 3 p.m. of three fires within a few hundred yards of one another along the tollway, in an unincorporated area by Newport Coast, Fire Capt. Sean Doran said.

The fires’ progress was stopped about 5:30 p.m. with the flames estimated to have charred about 8 acres.

The aggressive attack continues with progress being made due to all of the hard work of each agency involved. We have 100+ FF’s on the ground in addition to dozers, fixed wing and rotary wing aerial resources. A media reporting location will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/eIQXvOOvRY — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 16, 2021

Doran said he did not yet have updated information as to whether the fires had merged into one since the initial reports.

Laguna Coast Wilderness Park has also been temporarily closed because of the fire, county officials said.