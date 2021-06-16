Brush fires force closure of 73 toll road in Orange County
Officials responded to multiple brush fires along the southbound 73 tollway in Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, forcing a closure of the highway in both directions.
The Orange County Fire Authority received a report shortly after 3 p.m. of three fires within a few hundred yards of one another along the tollway, in an unincorporated area by Newport Coast, Fire Capt. Sean Doran said.
The fires’ progress was stopped about 5:30 p.m. with the flames estimated to have charred about 8 acres.
Doran said he did not yet have updated information as to whether the fires had merged into one since the initial reports.
Laguna Coast Wilderness Park has also been temporarily closed because of the fire, county officials said.
