Evacuations ordered for Sugar fire near Plumas National Forest

Evacuations were issued Tuesday for the Sugar fire, northeast of the community of Beckwourth by the Plumas National Forest.

About 4:45 p.m., gusty winds carried the fire across a containment line, according to the Plumas National Forest.

Mike Ferris, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, said the fire was about 450 acres earlier Tuesday and about 70% contained.

He estimated it has grown by about 250 acres later in the day.

“The wind conditions this afternoon got really gusty,” Ferris said. “That caused the fire to spot or cross the fire line. We thought we had a solid line, but it fooled us.”

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for residents from Beckwourth Genesee Road to Harrison Ranch Road. An evacuation center has been set up at Portola Baptist Church.

The Sugar fire, sparked by lightning on July 2, is part of the Beckwourth Complex, which also includes the Dotta fire.