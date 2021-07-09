Buena Park police respond to shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm; no active shooter

Buena Park police were responding Friday night to a shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm.

The department posted at about 9 p.m. on Twitter that there was no active shooter.

Television footage showed a fire truck and ambulance at the scene and police blocking traffic.

Beach Boulevard has been closed between Crescent Avenue and the 91 freeway, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mayra Delgado.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.