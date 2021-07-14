Advertisement
How are you dealing with the heat this summer?

POMONA, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, 2018: Amy Barer, of Los Angeles, uses a parasol to help beat the heat on the first day of the Los Angeles County Fair at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif., on Aug. 31, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Much of the West Coast has been broiling under record-high temperatures since before summer even began. Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events that are dangerous and even deadly.

The Times is looking to better understand how people in California and beyond are coping with the heat.

