How are you dealing with the heat this summer?
Much of the West Coast has been broiling under record-high temperatures since before summer even began. Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events that are dangerous and even deadly.
The Times is looking to better understand how people in California and beyond are coping with the heat.
