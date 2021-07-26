Advertisement
Police shoot and kill man in West L.A.

LAPD headquarters is seen in downtown Los Angeles. Police shot and killed a man in West L.A. on Monday morning.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police fatally shot a man Monday morning in West Los Angeles, department officials said.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Barry Avenue in the Sawtelle area about 5:55 a.m., at which time the shooting occurred, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, an LAPD spokeswoman.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and no additional information was immediately available, authorities said.

The department’s Force Investigation Division will investigate the shooting and report its findings to police commanders and the civilian Police Commission, which is standard in all police shootings.

This is a developing story.

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

