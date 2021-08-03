LAPD officer is tased while resisting arrest on suspicion of battery of his adult son

A Los Angeles police officer was tased by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies who were trying to arrest him on suspicion of committing battery on his adult son Saturday.

Armando Magana, 46, a training officer in the LAPD’s Van Nuys Division, was heavily intoxicated when he violently resisted attempts to arrest him before being tased and taken into custody at his Camarillo home shortly after 6 a.m., said Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow.

Magana was booked on suspicion of violently resisting a police officer and battery on his son, Buschow said.

Buschow said deputies responded to Magana’s home after a report that he was attacking his adult son.

After the deputies arrived, Magana again hit the son, according to Buschow.

“Deputies tried to restrain him, and he violently resisted, and they eventually had to use a Taser on him,” Buschow said. “He was extremely intoxicated.”

Magana, who joined the LAPD in 2003 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

He was booked into the Ventura County jail and later released from custody.

After his arrest, he was placed on paid leave and stripped of his police powers, according to LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell.

As of Tuesday morning, Ventura County prosecutors had not charged Magana. Since he is out of custody, they are not required to immediately file charges.