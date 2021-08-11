Deputy shooting closes southbound 5 Freeway in Castaic area

A shooting by one or more Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies snarled traffic on the 5 Freeway near Castaic Wednesday.

The shooting occurred on the freeway at about 12:15 p.m., according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Einer Rivera. He said that one suspect was injured but could not provide information on the extent of the person’s injuries.

Rivera also did not have information on how the shooting occurred or how many deputies were involved or injured.

Arial footage taken after the shooting by a local CBS affiliate showed paramedics from the county’s fire department and sheriff’s deputies near a sedan that had stopped against an embankment on the side of the freeway. The car’s front bumper was partially torn off.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said paramedics were called to a brake-check area on the side of the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol shut down all southbound lanes on the freeway while authorities investigate the shooting. CHP spokesperson Moises Marroquin said he did not know how long the closure would last.