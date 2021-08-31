Evacuation warning issued in Nevada as Caldor fire moves toward Lake Tahoe

As the Caldor fire marched closer to the California city of South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, officials in neighboring Nevada began preparing for the worst and issued their own evacuation warnings and road closures.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to the fire “in the anticipation of the fire crossing from California into the state of Nevada in the coming days,” his office said.

Late Monday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office advised the following communities to be on alert and start making plans to evacuate if necessary:

Upper Kingsbury (North and South)

Central Kingsbury

Lower Kingsbury

Round Hills region and roads including Lower Elks Point

Lake Village

Lower Olivers, Kahle Drive region and roads

The evacuation warning also includes areas from Highway 50 at Lake Parkway, east to Elks Point Road; and State Route 207 from Highway 50 to Tramway Drive.

“We are asking residents to say vigilant, pay attention to emergency phone alerts and have a plan in place for potential evacuations,” officials said.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is also closing the following roads, although residents and employees who must enter the area to access their home or work will be allowed to do so, officials said:

Highway 50 westbound into the Tahoe Basin at Spooner Junction

State Route 207 westbound at Foothill Road

State Route 28 and Highway 50 Junction westbound

“On behalf of the state of Nevada, I would like to thank all of our brave first responders, local government agencies, and nonprofit entities who continue to go above and beyond to assist our communities during the Caldor fire,” Sisolak said in a statement. “We will continue to use all our available resources to fight this fire and assist those in need.”

Southern portions of the Lake Tahoe Basin in California were evacuated Monday as the fire crept closer to the famed resort area. Thousands of residents fled, creating an hours-long traffic jam along Highway 50.

The fire is being driven by high winds, with red flag warnings indicating the potential for strong gusts through at least Wednesday evening. Fire officials said they are very concerned that airborne embers could quickly ignite spot fires beyond the lines of the fire.

“We do have very active fire behavior, spotting and torching and very dry fuels under these drought conditions” Capt. Brian Newman of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said during an incident update Monday night, “and we expect this active firefight to continue over the next couple days under this current weather condition.”