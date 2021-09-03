LAPD searching for woman they believe fatally injured man while fleeing crash

Los Angeles police are searching for a woman they believe fatally injured a man as she fled the scene of a crash downtown Thursday night.

The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. at 17th and Figueroa streets, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokeswoman.

The drivers, a male and female, tried to exchange information but at some point, the female got back in her vehicle and started to drive off, Cervantes said. The male tried to jump on her vehicle’s hood but was thrown to the street.

He later died of his injuries, the officer said.

The woman fled the scene and is not in custody, Cervantes said. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Descriptions of the vehicles involved and a description of the female suspect were not available on Friday, Cervantes said.

Authorities will identify the man, who was in his 20s, after they reach his next of kin, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

An autopsy is pending, Ardalani said.