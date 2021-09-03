Advertisement
California

LAPD searching for woman they believe fatally injured man while fleeing crash

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are searching for a woman they believe fatally injured a man as she fled the scene of a crash downtown Thursday night.

The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. at 17th and Figueroa streets, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokeswoman.

The drivers, a male and female, tried to exchange information but at some point, the female got back in her vehicle and started to drive off, Cervantes said. The male tried to jump on her vehicle’s hood but was thrown to the street.

He later died of his injuries, the officer said.

The woman fled the scene and is not in custody, Cervantes said. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Descriptions of the vehicles involved and a description of the female suspect were not available on Friday, Cervantes said.

Authorities will identify the man, who was in his 20s, after they reach his next of kin, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

An autopsy is pending, Ardalani said.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

