Biden will visit Long Beach tonight: Expect road closures and delays

President Biden is expected to arrive in Long Beach on Monday evening to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of this week’s recall election. City officials are advising residents to prepare for road closures and delays from 9 a.m. Monday to 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Biden is expected to arrive at Long Beach Airport on Monday evening and will take part in a campaign rally at Long Beach City College at 7 p.m.



The city did not list specific road closures, but advised visitors to use 3rd Street or 7th Street to access the downtown area, officials said. Workers are being urged to telecommute if possible.



Buildings and parking lots on the north side of the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus will close at noon Monday, the college said. Faculty Avenue also will close at that time, with additional street closures in and around campus possible.

We are expecting numerous street closures and congestion both tomorrow Monday 9/13 and on Tuesday 9/14 as the President and Governor travel across the city. To access Downtown, please use 3rd Street or 7th Street. ➡️ https://t.co/IwH0pisYYT — Office of Mayor Robert Garcia (@LongBeachMayor) September 13, 2021

Advertisement

Mayor Robert Garcia said on Twitter that he was looking forward to welcoming the president and governor to Long Beach, and advised residents that federal and local officials were working to keep the public and the president safe during the visit.

“We are going to do everything we can to beat this recall over the next few days — and we are creating a national roadmap for Democrats to win in 2022,” Garcia said last week.

Biden’s visit is part of a three-state trip that also includes a stop in Sacramento, where he will assess wildfire damage, but officials said campaigning for Newsom is the primary reason for the trip. He is slated to leave Long Beach on Tuesday morning.

Election day is Tuesday.