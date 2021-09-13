Advertisement
Share
California

Biden will visit Long Beach tonight: Expect road closures and delays

President Biden gives a thumbs-up sign from the stairs of Air Force One.
President Biden gestures from the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base. Biden will be visiting California to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday and will be in Long Beach in the evening.
(Luis M. Alvarez / Associated Press)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

President Biden is expected to arrive in Long Beach on Monday evening to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of this week’s recall election. City officials are advising residents to prepare for road closures and delays from 9 a.m. Monday to 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Biden is expected to arrive at Long Beach Airport on Monday evening and will take part in a campaign rally at Long Beach City College at 7 p.m.
  • The city did not list specific road closures, but advised visitors to use 3rd Street or 7th Street to access the downtown area, officials said. Workers are being urged to telecommute if possible.
  • Buildings and parking lots on the north side of the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus will close at noon Monday, the college said. Faculty Avenue also will close at that time, with additional street closures in and around campus possible.
Advertisement

Mayor Robert Garcia said on Twitter that he was looking forward to welcoming the president and governor to Long Beach, and advised residents that federal and local officials were working to keep the public and the president safe during the visit.

“We are going to do everything we can to beat this recall over the next few days — and we are creating a national roadmap for Democrats to win in 2022,” Garcia said last week.

Biden’s visit is part of a three-state trip that also includes a stop in Sacramento, where he will assess wildfire damage, but officials said campaigning for Newsom is the primary reason for the trip. He is slated to leave Long Beach on Tuesday morning.

Election day is Tuesday.

CaliforniaPoliticsTransportationCalifornia Politics
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement