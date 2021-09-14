Metro L.A. offers free bus, train and bike rides to recall election voting centers

Metro L.A. is offering free rides to polling locations Tuesday for voters who want to cast their ballots in person for the California gubernatorial recall election.

While Metro bus fares have already been waived amid the coronavirus pandemic, fees for train rides will be waived from midnight until 11:50 p.m. Metro’s Bike Share system fees also will be waived, but only for the first 30 minutes, followed by a cost of $1.75 per half-hour, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works County Shuttles, Montebello Bus Lines, Glendora Transportation Division and Pasadena Transit also are offering free rides to polling locations.

Voting centers across California will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for those looking to cast in-person ballots.

In Los Angeles County, completed ballots that were received in the mail can be dropped off at the following locations:

Union Station (East Portal)

El Monte Bus Station

Mariachi Plaza Station

Harbor Freeway Station

Wilshire/Vermont Station

North Hollywood Station

Woodman Station

Hollywood/Western Station

Norwalk Station

Harbor Gateway Transit Center

Additional early-voting drop-off locations can be found on the California secretary of state’s website.

To find a polling center or ballot drop box, or to track the status of a ballot that has already been submitted, visit lavote.net.