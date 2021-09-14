Metro L.A. offers free bus, train and bike rides to recall election voting centers
Metro L.A. is offering free rides to polling locations Tuesday for voters who want to cast their ballots in person for the California gubernatorial recall election.
While Metro bus fares have already been waived amid the coronavirus pandemic, fees for train rides will be waived from midnight until 11:50 p.m. Metro’s Bike Share system fees also will be waived, but only for the first 30 minutes, followed by a cost of $1.75 per half-hour, officials said.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works County Shuttles, Montebello Bus Lines, Glendora Transportation Division and Pasadena Transit also are offering free rides to polling locations.
Voting centers across California will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for those looking to cast in-person ballots.
Voters decide in California’s recall election whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will stay in office.
In Los Angeles County, completed ballots that were received in the mail can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Union Station (East Portal)
- El Monte Bus Station
- Mariachi Plaza Station
- Harbor Freeway Station
- Wilshire/Vermont Station
- North Hollywood Station
- Woodman Station
- Hollywood/Western Station
- Norwalk Station
- Harbor Gateway Transit Center
Additional early-voting drop-off locations can be found on the California secretary of state’s website.
To find a polling center or ballot drop box, or to track the status of a ballot that has already been submitted, visit lavote.net.
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.