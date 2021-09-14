Advertisement
Share
California

What time do polls close for the California recall?

Election workers inspect ballots
Election worker Mario Mayorga inspects a ballot for the recall election at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters satellite office in Pomona.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica RoyAssistant Editor, Utility Journalism 
Share

If you haven’t cast your ballot in the recall, there’s still time.

Polls close in California at 8 p.m. As in other elections, if you’re in line at your polling place at 8 p.m., don’t go anywhere — you have the right to stay until you are able to vote.

You can also drop off your mail-in ballot at an official ballot drop box by 8 tonight, or in any U.S. Postal Service mailbox before the final collection time designated on the box. If using the mail, ballots must be postmarked by today, and your county registrar must receive your ballot by Sept. 21 to be counted.

Here’s where to find ballot boxes and polling places around Southern California.

Advertisement

California does allow same-day voter registration, so if you’re suddenly feeling inspired to participate in democracy, you still can. Here’s how to do same-day voter registration in California.

Once you cast a mail-in ballot, keep track of where it is and when it gets counted with the state’s Where’s My Ballot page.

MORE

Politics

Your guide to the 2021 recall election in California

What you need to know about California’s Sept. 14 recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom.

CaliforniaPoliticsCalifornia Recall Election
Jessica Roy

Jessica Roy is an assistant editor on the Utility Journalism team at the Los Angeles Times. The team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement