What time do polls close for the California recall?

If you haven’t cast your ballot in the recall, there’s still time.

Polls close in California at 8 p.m. As in other elections, if you’re in line at your polling place at 8 p.m., don’t go anywhere — you have the right to stay until you are able to vote.

You can also drop off your mail-in ballot at an official ballot drop box by 8 tonight, or in any U.S. Postal Service mailbox before the final collection time designated on the box. If using the mail, ballots must be postmarked by today, and your county registrar must receive your ballot by Sept. 21 to be counted.

Here’s where to find ballot boxes and polling places around Southern California.

California does allow same-day voter registration, so if you’re suddenly feeling inspired to participate in democracy, you still can. Here’s how to do same-day voter registration in California.

Once you cast a mail-in ballot, keep track of where it is and when it gets counted with the state’s Where’s My Ballot page.

