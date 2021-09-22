Operations briefly suspended at Hollywood Burbank Airport after unauthorized person enters airfield
Operations were briefly suspended at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Wednesday after an unauthorized person entered the airfield.
The person crossed into the area where planes take off and land about 11:50 a.m., airport officials said on Twitter.
Airport police took the person into custody “within minutes,” the tweet said.
Operations resumed shortly after inspection, the post said.
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.