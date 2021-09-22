Advertisement
Operations briefly suspended at Hollywood Burbank Airport after unauthorized person enters airfield

The front of Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Hollywood Burbank Airport in 2018.
(Raul Roa/Times Community News)
By Lila Seidman
Operations were briefly suspended at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Wednesday after an unauthorized person entered the airfield.

The person crossed into the area where planes take off and land about 11:50 a.m., airport officials said on Twitter.

Airport police took the person into custody “within minutes,” the tweet said.

Operations resumed shortly after inspection, the post said.

