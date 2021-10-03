Photos: Major oil spill closes Orange County beaches

A major offshore oil spill has soiled Orange Count beaches and wetlands with crude.

The spill had reached Talbert Marsh and some environmentally sensitive wetlands areas by Sunday morning. It will take time to know the extent of the damage but officials said some birds and fish have died.

Workers with Patriot Environmental Services collect bags of oil-soaked pads and other debris during cleanup at Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Sunday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Sunday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A swimmer called in by a lifeguard emerges from oily water onto the fouled beach at the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Lifeguard vehicles face the water at Huntington Beach where oil-containment booms are put in place by boats offshore. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A swimmer bobs in the oily water before being called in by a lifeguard at the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A sign warns visitors to stay out of the water because of the oil spill at the Huntington Beach Pier on Sunday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

A strand of darkened sand reveals the edge of an oil slick from an offshore pipeline leak at Huntington State Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

An aerial view of a major oil spill washing ashore on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Globs of oil carried in by the high tide formed patterns on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Oil lines the beach as a bird runs to avoid the incoming tide on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A jogger keeps his distance from fouled shoreline at the border of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach on Sunday morning. (Allen Schaben/Los Angeles Times)