Photos: Major oil spill closes Orange County beaches

A major offshore oil spill has soiled Orange Count beaches and wetlands with crude.
The spill had reached Talbert Marsh and some environmentally sensitive wetlands areas by Sunday morning. It will take time to know the extent of the damage but officials said some birds and fish have died.
