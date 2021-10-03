California

Photos: Major oil spill closes Orange County beaches

Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Sunday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
Myung Chun
A major offshore oil spill has soiled Orange Count beaches and wetlands with crude.

The spill had reached Talbert Marsh and some environmentally sensitive wetlands areas by Sunday morning. It will take time to know the extent of the damage but officials said some birds and fish have died.

Workers with Patriot Environmental Services collect bags of oil-soaked pads and other debris during cleanup at Talbert Marsh.
Workers with Patriot Environmental Services collect bags of oil-soaked pads and other debris during cleanup at Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Sunday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh.
Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Sunday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
An oil slick lines the beach as a swimmer comes in
A swimmer called in by a lifeguard emerges from oily water onto the fouled beach at the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Lifeguard vehicles face the water at Huntington Beach while oil-containing booms are put in place by boats offshore.
Lifeguard vehicles face the water at Huntington Beach where oil-containment booms are put in place by boats offshore.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
An oil slick lines the beach as a swimmer comes in after being called in by a Newport Beach lifeguard.
A swimmer bobs in the oily water before being called in by a lifeguard at the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A sign warns visitors to stay out of the water because of the oil spill at the Huntington Beach Pier.
A sign warns visitors to stay out of the water because of the oil spill at the Huntington Beach Pier on Sunday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
A strand of darkened sand reveals the edge of an oil slick from an offshore pipeline leak at Huntington State Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view of a major oil spill washing ashore on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Detail of globs of oil that formed patterns as it flowed in from the high tide.
Globs of oil carried in by the high tide formed patterns on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Oil lines the beach as a bird runs to avoid the incoming tide.
Oil lines the beach as a bird runs to avoid the incoming tide on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A jogger on the beach bordering Newport and Huntington Beach Sunday morning
A jogger keeps his distance from fouled shoreline at the border of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach on Sunday morning.
(Allen Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A man photographs the scene near a containment boom placed to trap oil at border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach
A man takes photographs near a containment boom placed to trap oil at the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

Myung Chun

Myung Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

