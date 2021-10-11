Wind-driven fire in Sacramento County destroys 30 structures and threatens more

Strong winds fanned flames that tore through a Sacramento County mobile home park on Monday night, destroying at least 30 structures and threatening at least 20 more, officials said.

Firefighters responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a report of a vegetation fire on the edge of a mobile home park, Deputy Fire Chief Hugh Henderson of the the River Delta Fire District told ABC10.

The television station identified the mobile home park as Rancho Marina RV Park off Brannan Island Road, near Isleton in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

By late Monday night, the fire was 30% contained and wind continued to hamper firefighters’ ability to bring the blaze under control, Henderson said.

“At this point we’re making good headway,” he said. “I figure we’ll be out here all night.”

No injuries or missing people had been reported, Henderson said.

What caused the fire remains under investigation, he said.