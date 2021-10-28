Police surround home in Cypress Park as residents shelter in place

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department surrounded a home in the Cypress Park neighborhood of northeast Los Angeles on Thursday after a resident said a man was at the property illegally.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police were called about a man with a restraining order at a home in the 2800 block of north Future Street, LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said.

Before police arrived, the caller heard gunshots but was not certain whether the man was still at the property, Aguilar said.

A SWAT team was searching two homes on the property Thursday afternoon, a front and a back house.

Advertisement

Two people in the back house were told to shelter in place while police searched the area, Aguilar said. The pair was not being held hostage, but out of an abundance of caution, police told them to stay in their home.

This is a developing story.