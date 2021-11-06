L.A. Marathon: Motorists should avoid Sunset Boulevard, other streets on route of Sunday’s run

The Los Angeles Marathon takes place Sunday, forcing the closure of numerous streets and freeway ramps along the 26.2-mile route from Dodger Stadium to Century City.

The race starts at 6:30 a.m., and most of the estimated 15,000 runners will take three to five hours to complete it.

The morning is expected to be marked by low clouds and fog, with temperatures in the low to mid-50s and a slight drizzle possible, said David Gomberg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Conditions are expected to clear by midmorning, with temperatures approaching the mid-60s by noon, he said.

Those who aren’t participating in or watching the marathon should take care to avoid Sunset Boulevard outside of West Hollywood. Runners will funnel from Dodger Stadium onto Sunset from Innes Avenue to Figueroa Street from 4 to 9 a.m. Sunset also will be closed from 4 to 11:10 a.m. from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue and from 5 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive.

Stretches of many key downtown streets will be closed from 4 to 10 a.m. or so, including Cesar Chavez Avenue, Broadway, Spring Street, Los Angeles Street, Main Street, Temple Street, Grand Avenue and others.

Because the race won’t finish in Santa Monica but instead will double back through West L.A. to Century City, iconic thoroughfares such as Santa Monica Boulevard, San Vicente Boulevard, Wilshire Boulevard, Rodeo Drive, Sepulveda Boulevard and Doheny Drive will experience closures that extend into the early afternoon.

Streets closed until 5 p.m. include Santa Monica Boulevard — in both directions — from Wilshire to Sepulveda, and San Vicente from Wilshire to Saltair Avenue.

Freeway offramps on the north and southbound 110 Freeway around Dodger Stadium will be closed from 3 a.m. until about 9:30 a.m., as will offramps on the north and southbound 101 Freeway through downtown and Hollywood from as early as 3 a.m. to as late as noon. Southbound offramps on the 405 Freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard will be closed all morning and into the afternoon.