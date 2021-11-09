Baldwin Park warehouse fire prompts late-night closure on eastbound 10 Freeway

A large warehouse fire in Baldwin Park prompted authorities to issue a SigAlert for a portion of the 10 Freeway late Tuesday.

The blaze broke out shortly around 9 p.m. and was reported as a fire in a warehouse in the 13000 block of Dalewood Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The first crews arrived on scene at 9:15 p.m. and noted heavy fire and smoke at a one-story commercial building, firefighters said. They called for a second alarm five minutes later.

A third alarm was called around 10 p.m., firefighters said.

Advertisement

3rd Alarm Commercial Building Fire | FS 87 | 13400 E. Dalewood St. | #BaldwinPark | Units on-scene of a 300X100 ft 1 story commercial building with heavy smoke and fire through the roof. #DalewoodIC pic.twitter.com/HQ5iQW6AjC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) November 10, 2021

As crews worked to beat back the flames, California Highway Patrol officers started blocking off streets to divert traffic away from the area.

The warehouse is located near the intersection of Maine Avenue and Dalewood Street, according to the Highway Patrol.

A search of the immediate area shows a lumberyard across Dalewood. The 10 Freeway runs just north of the scene and Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center is just across Baldwin Park Boulevard.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert shutting down the freeway’s eastbound offramp at Baldwin Park Boulevard for two hours.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to six out of the warehouse’s 12 units, said Inspector Henry Narvaez, a Fire Department spokesman.

The warehouse was a storage facility for automotive parts, Narvaez said.

Crews declared the fire knocked down around 11 p.m., he said. There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters expected to remain on scene extinguishing hotspots and making sure the blaze didn’t flare up again, Narvaez said.