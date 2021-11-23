Man dies after shooting, hostage standoff with Pasadena police

A man was shot dead Tuesday after authorities say he committed a series of crimes that culminated in a hostage standoff with Pasadena police.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. when the Pasadena Police Department got several calls reporting shots fired near Orange Grove Boulevard and Sunnyslope Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and found a man with several gunshot wounds, police said. Witnesses told officers the suspect was running from the scene and armed with a gun.

“In his attempt at escape, the suspect carjacked a vehicle from a female, but ultimately fled on foot once officers arrived,” police said.

Advertisement

Officers eventually caught up to the suspect, identified only as a man in his 20s, and opened fire, police said.

At one point, the suspect took a second woman hostage at gunpoint, police said. She was rescued and not harmed.

The first shooting victim, a man in his 70s, was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Lt. Bill Grisafe, a spokesman for the department, said he could confirm the suspect was struck by gunfire, and that it was too early in the investigation to determine if the suspect shot himself.

Further information was not available Tuesday night.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241.

Those who wish to make anonymous reports can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use their smartphone to download the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.