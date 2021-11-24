Advertisement
Man is struck by car and killed in Arts District after argument

A 26-year-old man was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles.
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after an argument in the Arts District early Wednesday morning, a Los Angeles police spokesperson said.

The incident was reported around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of East 3rd Street in downtown L.A.

Two 26-year-old men were in an “altercation” when one of them got in a vehicle and struck the other before fleeing, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LAPD homicide detectives are investigating.

Christian Martinez

