Man is struck by car and killed in Arts District after argument

A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after an argument in the Arts District early Wednesday morning, a Los Angeles police spokesperson said.

The incident was reported around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of East 3rd Street in downtown L.A.

Two 26-year-old men were in an “altercation” when one of them got in a vehicle and struck the other before fleeing, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

LAPD homicide detectives are investigating.