12-year-old boy is killed, two other people injured in pair of Wilmington shootings

Map of L.A.'s harbor area showing locations of two shootings about a mile apart in Wilmington
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A pair of shootings in Wilmington late Monday afternoon left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people injured, including a 9-year-old girl, authorities said.

Los Angeles police and firefighters responded to the incidents around 4:45 p.m.

The first shooting occurred in the 800 block of North Eubank Avenue, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. The other victim in the first shooting, a 30-year-old woman, remains hospitalized and is stable, Lopez said.

The second incident occurred in the 1400 block of East Denni Street, firefighters said. The 9-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center in moderate condition.

The shooting scenes are about a mile apart, but authorities said they didn’t immediately know whether the incidents were connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

