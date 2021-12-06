12-year-old boy is killed, two other people injured in pair of Wilmington shootings

A pair of shootings in Wilmington late Monday afternoon left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people injured, including a 9-year-old girl, authorities said.

Los Angeles police and firefighters responded to the incidents around 4:45 p.m.

The first shooting occurred in the 800 block of North Eubank Avenue, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. The other victim in the first shooting, a 30-year-old woman, remains hospitalized and is stable, Lopez said.

Advertisement

The second incident occurred in the 1400 block of East Denni Street, firefighters said. The 9-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center in moderate condition.

The shooting scenes are about a mile apart, but authorities said they didn’t immediately know whether the incidents were connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.