Witness testifies sailor was in the area where fire started on Navy warship in San Diego

A key witness in the Navy’s case against a junior sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year testified Tuesday that he is certain he saw the suspect in the area where the flames ignited, but acknowledged changing the account he initially told investigators.

Petty Officer Kenji Velasco blamed his nervousness for the changes to his story and said in military court during a preliminary hearing that he was now “100%” sure that he saw the suspect, Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays, descend to the ship’s lower vehicle storage area on the day of the fire.

Investigators have said cardboard boxes in the storage area were ignited, starting the blaze that burned for nearly five days on the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020, injuring dozens of personnel and sending acrid smoke wafting over San Diego. It marked one of the worst non-combat warship disasters in recent history; the amphibious assault ship was so badly damaged that it had to be scrapped this year.

Mays has denied igniting the fire, insisting he was on the ship’s hangar bay when the fire started.

Mays is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. The so-called Article 32 hearing that started Monday and continued Tuesday will determine whether there is enough evidence for a military trial.

Navy prosecutors have alleged that Mays was “disgruntled” after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, but Mays’ lawyers said there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze.

Velasco and two other sailors testified Tuesday that Mays was combative, disrespectful and had a poor attitude after he dropped out of the grueling SEAL training and was assigned to the ship’s deck duty, which was largely cleaning work.

On Monday, Mays’ supervisor, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Beau Benson, testified that Mays was unhappy working deck duty.

“You could tell he didn’t want to be here,” Benson said. “You could tell he didn’t enjoy being in the fleet.”

Mays’ lawyers grilled Velasco on Tuesday about not initially naming Mays as the person he saw. Initially, Velasco told investigators that he did not recognize the person he saw that morning and that they did not belong to his deck department, which Mays did.

Velasco also contradicted himself about whether he saw Mays directly or from the side and about what time he saw Mays descend to the area.

He agreed with a defense attorney that investigators at one point told him they did not know what happened because “you just keep flip-flopping around.”

But Velasco said his memory became more clear with further thought.

“I just wanted to make sure it was him that I saw,” Velasco said.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board when the fire started on the 840-foot vessel, which had been docked at Naval Base San Diego while undergoing a two-year, $250-million upgrade.

Winds coming off San Diego Bay whipped up the flames that shot up the ship’s elevator shafts and exhaust stacks. Two explosions — one heard as far as 13 miles away — caused the fire to grow.

More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. The billion-dollar ship was scrapped because of extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage.

Officials assessing the ship’s damage found three of four fire stations on the ship had evidence of tampering: Fire hoses had been disconnected and one was cut, according to court documents.

Investigators also found uncapped bottles containing small amounts of highly flammable liquid near the ignition site, including one that tested positive for a heavy petroleum distillate such as diesel, kerosene or jet fuel, according to the documents.

Mays’ civilian defense attorney, Gary Barthel, pointed out that no DNA linked to Mays was found at the scene and questioned why investigators concluded Mays did it after they found a lighter among his belongings.

“Were there other individuals on the ship with lighters?” Barthel asked a federal fire investigator who testified for the Navy. The investigator said there likely were.

Defense lawyers Monday objected to the hearing itself, saying they were not given enough time to review the evidence.

Barthel said in court Monday that the stories from the former Bonhomme Richard sailors set to testify against Mays changed throughout the investigation, and the lawyer suggested they conspired to pin the blame on Mays, whom they did not like.

He declined to comment on his conspiracy allegation but said witness testimony will lay it bare.

Navy prosecutors argued the case was carefully investigated. They have collected more than 28,000 pages of material and hours of video.

Dozens of Navy officials, including several admirals, face disciplinary action for systematic failures that investigators said prevented the blaze from being put out sooner, according to investigators.

San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Andrew Dyer contributed to this report.