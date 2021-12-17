The top 21 Los Angeles Times stories of 2021

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

In April, Demi Lovato slammed L.A. fro-yo shop the Bigg Chill to their 102 million Instagram followers for what they called the promotion of sugar-free cookies and “other diet foods,” according to screenshots of Lovato’s Instagram stories. They told the company that visiting the Olympic Boulevard business “was triggering and awful.”

The Bigg Chill said it carries the products to suit customers’ varying dietary restrictions and needs. The company said it offers food items for people with diabetes and celiac disease, as well as options for vegans and “many indulgent” choices.

“For the past 36 years, our small woman-owned business has catered to anyone who’s come through the door,” the company said. “Whether they are diabetic, vegan, gluten-free, or just wanting a decadent dessert — we’ve always tried to have something for everyone.”

The blowback to Lovato’s online campaign was swift.