Notable Deaths 2021

Tommy Lasorda, who in 20 years as the Dodgers’ manager won two World Series championships, four National League pennants and eight division titles, died of a heart attack at 93. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)
Siegfried Fischbacher, the blond half of the wildly successful big-cat illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy,d ied of pancreatic cancer at his home in the desert. He was 81. (Fabian Bimmer / Associated Press)
Sheldon Adelson, billionaire casino owner and Republican mega-donor, died in Malibu from complications related to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 87. (Laura Rauch / Associated Press)
Rose Matsui Ochi, a trailblazing Los Angeles attorney who tapped far-flung political networks from City Hall to Congress in her fierce advocacy of civil rights, criminal justice reform and Japanese American causes, died at 81after being diagnosed with a second bout of COVID-19, which exacerbated existing health problems. (Family photo)
Phil Spector, music producer convicted of murder, died at 81 after contracting COVID-19. He was 81. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Don Sutton, the Hall of Fame pitcher whose uniform number was the last one retired by the Dodgers, died at his Rancho Mirage home after what a Hall of Fame statement said was “a long battle with cancer.” He was 75. (Associated Press)
Hank Aaron, the legendary baseball player broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, died at age 86. (Bob Daugherty / Associated Press)