Those we lost in 2021: A remembrance

On an April evening in 1974, Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s long-standing record and making a bold statement in an era of racial upheaval. Aaron died Jan. 22 at 86. (Harry Harris / Associated Press)

At what should have been the pinnacle of his long career in baseball, Henry Aaron was getting bags of hate mail — many containing death threats — and living in a storage room at the stadium, accompanied by bodyguards when he ventured out.

It was 1973, the country remained divided along racial lines, and Aaron, a Black player for the Atlanta Braves, was closing in on Babe Ruth’s holy career record of 714 home runs. To some, it was sacrilegious that a Black man would threaten the record of the immortal Babe.

Advertisement

Aaron eventually tied, then surpassed Ruth’s record, finishing his remarkable 23-year career with 755 homers. Even at that, he felt shortchanged.

Read More > > >