Obituaries

Those we lost in 2021: A remembrance

Tommy Lasorda, shown in 1990, won two World Series titles as manager of the Dodgers.
Tommy Lasorda, who in 20 years as the Dodgers’ manager won two World Series championships, four National League pennants and eight division titles, died of a heart attack at 93.  (Richard Drew / Associated Press)
German illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher of the performing duo Siegfried & Roy.
Siegfried Fischbacher, the blond half of the wildly successful big-cat illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy,d ied of pancreatic cancer at his home in the desert. He was 81.  (Fabian Bimmer / Associated Press)
Casino magnate and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.
Sheldon Adelson, billionaire casino owner and Republican mega-donor, died in Malibu from complications related to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 87.  (Laura Rauch / Associated Press)
Rose Matsui Ochi.
Rose Matsui Ochi, a trailblazing Los Angeles attorney who tapped far-flung political networks from City Hall to Congress in her fierce advocacy of civil rights, criminal justice reform and Japanese American causes, died at 81after being diagnosed with a second bout of COVID-19, which exacerbated existing health problems.  (Family photo)
Former City Councilman Tom LaBonge was an ardent Los Angeles booster.
Former L.A. Councilman Tom LaBonge, known to many as ‘Mr. Los Angeles,’ died at 67. LaBonge served on the City Council from 2001 to 2015.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector.
Phil Spector, music producer convicted of murder, died at 81 after contracting COVID-19. He was 81.  (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Dodgers pitching great Don Sutton.
Don Sutton, the Hall of Fame pitcher whose uniform number was the last one retired by the Dodgers, died at his Rancho Mirage home after what a Hall of Fame statement said was “a long battle with cancer.” He was 75.  (Associated Press)
Hank Aaron holds a the ball he hit for his 715th career home run in 1974, breaking Babe Ruth's hallowed record.
Hank Aaron, the legendary baseball player broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, died at age 86.  (Bob Daugherty / Associated Press)
After 25 years on CNN and more than 50 years in broadcasting, Larry King is finally hung up the mike. But one doesn't spend that much time on TV without a few memorable, awkward or truly bizarre moments. Here are a few of the suspendered one's highlights during his time on cable news. RELATED: - Larry King announces he is ending his prime-time CNN show
In a career that spanned half a century, Larry King became one of the most famous talk show hosts. He died at age 87.  (Rose M. Prouser / Associated Press)
Cloris Leachman, who won an Oscar for her role in the bleak coming-of-age movie “The Last Picture Show” and Emmy awards during a prolific television career that stretched back to “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died at her home in Encinitas. She was 94. 
Cicely Tyson poses with her Emmy statuettes at the annual Emmy Awards presentation in 1974
Cicely Tyson‘s career spanned seven decades with works such as “Sounder” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”  (Associated Press)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: SOPHIE performs at Heaven on March 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Sophie, innovative producer and musician and trans icon, died at age 34.  (Burak Cingi / Redferns)
Dianne Durham, 15, of Gary, Ind., right, signs autographs after winning the women's title.
Dianne Durham, the first Black woman to win a USA Gymnastics national championship, died in Chicago following a short illness. She was 52.  (Lisa Genesen / Associated Press)
***SUNDAY CALENDAR STORY FOR JANUARY 19, 2013. DO NOT USE PRIOR TO PUBLICATION********** BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2014: Actor Christopher Plummer is photographed at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (a Four Season Hotel) in Beverly Hills, CA, Friday, January 10, 2014. ( Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times )
A bankable and widely respected stage and film actor for half a century, Christopher Plummer died at his home in Connecticut. He was 91.  (Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times)
Publisher Larry Flynt in his Beverly Hills office in 2017.
Beset with health issues since being shot by a white supremacist as he was arriving for a 1978 obscenity trial in Georgia, Larry Flynt died of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home. Flynt was 78.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actor Hal Holbrook at the 58th Annual ACE Eddie Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Hal Holbrook, the actor best known for his amazingly accurate portrayal of Mark Twain in the renowned one-man show he performed on stages for more than five decades, died at age 95.  (John Shearer / WireImage)
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes, is escorted after singing the national anthem before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear. She was 76. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76. Wilson died at her home in Las Vegas  (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)
Chargers Philip Rivers, left, looks on as coach Marty Schottenheimer is dunked with water after his 200th NFL win against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 31, 2006, at Qualcomm Stadium.
Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football, has died at age 77.  (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson.
Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, a Pro Bowl player with the Chargers and Buccaneers, was found dead in a Florida hotel room. Jackson was 38.  (Chris Park / Associated Press)
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh sits at his desk at Talk Radio 700 KSEV during the Republican National Convention in Houston. (Photo by © Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)
In poor health for years, Rush Limbaugh died of lung cancer, his wife confirmed on his radio show. He was 70.  (Shepard Sherbell / Getty Images)
FILE - Bernard Madoff exits Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, March 10, 2009, in New York. Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, died early Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in a federal prison, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File)
Twelve years into a 150-year prison sentence, the 82-year-old Bernie Madoff died of natural causes at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C.  (Louis Lanzano / Associated Press)
FILE - A Sunday June 3, 2012 photo from files showing Prince Philip watching the proceedings from the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London. Buckingham Palace said Thursday March 4, 2021, that Prince Philip has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, and will remain in hospital "for a number of days." (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool File)
Prince Philip died two months shy of his 100th birthday at Windsor Castle in England.  (John Stillwell / Associated Press)
G. Gordon Liddy, one of the seven convicted Watergate conspirators, arrives at the House Armed Services Subcomittee in Washington DC on July 20, 1973.
G. Gordon Liddy, the tough-guy Watergate operative who went to prison rather than testify and later turned his Nixon-era infamy into a successful television and talk show career, died at age 90.  (Associated Press)
Beverly Cleary signs books at the Monterey Bay Book Festival in 1998.
Beverly Cleary, beloved and prolific author of children’s books, died in Carmel, where she had lived since the 1960s. She was 104.  (Vern Fisher / Associated Press)
Larry McMurtry wears a scarf in 2014 at his Texas bookstore
Larry McMurtry, author of ‘Lonesome Dove’ and ‘The Last Picture Show,’ died of heart failure at his home in Tucson at 84.  (LM Otero / Associated Press)
Elgin Baylor poses for a photo next to his statue outside of Staples Center.
Elgin Baylor, Lakers legend and former Clippers executive, died at 86.  (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)
Lawrence Ferlinghetti outside of City Lights Bookstore in 2013.
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, poet and titan of the Beat era, died at 101.  (Stacey Lewis)
Helen McCrory posing in a floral dress
British actor Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, died. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.  (Joel Ryan / Invision / Associated Press)
DMX performs during the Loud Records 25th Anniversary show in New York City on Jan. 30, 2020.
DMX, the raspy, growling New York rapper who rose to fame with his 1998 blockbuster debut, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” and became a chart and tabloid mainstay for years after, died at age 50. He was hospitalized on April 2 after suffering a heart attack following a reported drug overdose, and had been in a vegetative state, according to his manager.  (Matt Smith / For NJ Advance Media via Tribune News Service)
FILE - In this August 1974 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Mike Marshall throws to a New York Mets batter during a baseball game in New York. Marshall, who became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award while pitching for the Dodgers and eight other major league teams in both leagues, has died. Marshall, 78, died Monday night, May 31, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Fla., according to the Dodgers, who spoke Tuesday to his daughter, Rebekah. She said he had been in hospice care, but did not give a cause of death. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Mike Marshall, who set a major league standard for endurance during an iconoclastic but award-winning career, died. He was 78.  (Richard Drew / Associated Press)
File - Author Eric Carle reads his classic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" on the NBC "Today" television program in New York on Oct. 8, 2009, as part of Jumpstart's 4th annual National Read for the Record Day. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Eric Carle, the beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, died at age 91.  (Richard Drew / Associated Press)
PLAYA VISTA, CA. -- TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2014 -- Robert Maguire, who built many of downtown's tallest buildings, is photographed at the Water's Edge office building where he has plans on adding another building. ( Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times )
Robert F. Maguire III, who changed the Los Angeles skyline as the developer of prominent high-rises including downtown icon U.S. Bank Tower, died at his home in Studio City. Maguire died from complications from pneumonia. He was 86.  (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a black suit, hat and sunglasses
Paul Mooney, the boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor’s longtime writing partner and whose bold, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, died at his home in Oakland. He was 79.  (Patrick Downs / Los Angeles Times)
Robert De Niro stands in the desert with Charles Grodin
Charles Grodin, the urbane actor who made his roles as a curmudgeon seem cool, died at his home in Connecticut of bone marrow cancer. The performer, who leaves behind a catalog of memorable performances and a legacy of lasting activism, was 86.  (Archive Photos / Getty Images)
Tawny Kitaen
Tawny Kitaen, ’80s rock video star and ‘Bachelor Party’ actress, died at age 59.  (ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty)
FILE - In this May 15, 2012, file photo, retired California Supreme Court Justice Cruz Reynoso, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The Obama administration is aggressively pursuing lawsuits over minority voting rights in Texas and North Carolina, but the Justice Department has sat on evidence that the latest round of redistricting in Los Angeles County unfairly reduces the influence of Latino voters. "I support the Obama administration and the president, but frankly, Obama and the top people around him seem to be unaware on this issue. Obama is somewhat blind to the issues of Latinos," said Reynoso, who is also a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Reynoso said the administration seems more attuned to voting-rights complaints of African-Americans.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Cruz Reynoso, a son of migrant workers who labored in the fields as a child and went on to become the first Latino state Supreme Court justice in California history, died. Reynoso passed away May 7 at an elder care facility in Oroville. Reynoso was 90.  (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
This undated photo provided by Vans shows one of the co-founding brothers Paul Van Doren. Doren, who co-founded the Vans company that created a sneaker brand that shod the feet of skateboarders around the world and grew into a global powerhouse offering sports apparel and sponsoring sports teams and rock festivals, has died. (Vans via AP)
Paul Van Doren, cofounder of Vans, a shoe brand that became a multi-billion-dollar action-sports empire thanks to the SoCal skate community and a focus on custom kicks, died at age 90.  (Vans)
Eli Broad is photographed at his home in 2019 in front of Cy Twombly’s “Untitled (Munich/Rome)” (1972).
Eli Broad, billionaire who poured wealth into reshaping L.A., died at age 87.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
FILE — In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, anti-virus software founder John McAfee answers questions to reporters as he walks on Ocean Drive, in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, Fla. McAfee was indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges alleging that he and cohorts made over $13 million by fooling investors zealous over the emerging cryptocurrency market, authorities said Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
John McAfee, an antivirus software pioneer who became a frequent fugitive from the law, died in a prison cell in Spain hours after a court approved his extradition to the United States. He was 75.
  (Alan Diaz / Associated Press)
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2011, file photo, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld speaks to politicians and academics during a luncheon on security in rising Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File)
Donald Rumsfeld, who had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America, died at 88. For all Rumsfeld’s achievements, it was the setbacks in Iraq while he was Defense secretary that will likely etch the most vivid features of his legacy.  (Associated Press)
SP.Donohue.#1.0819.LS/c. UCLA head coach Terry Donohue during a recent practice at the Rose Bowl.
Terry Donahue, who guided the UCLA Bruins to their longest run of football glory under a single coach, died at 77 after a battle with cancer. Donahue led UCLA to 151 victories over 20 seasons, and his 98 Pacific 10 victories still stand as the most in conference history.  (Los Angeles Times)
NEW YORK - MAY 08: Director Robert Downey Sr. and actor Robert Downey Jr. attend Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 8, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)
Robert Downey Sr., an actor and director who made a name for himself with radical, anti-establishment films, died at 85. Downey, the father of actor Robert Downey Jr., was known for roles in “To Live and Die in L.A.” and “Boogie Nights.” He launched his directing career with three experimental comedy films in the 1960s.  (Larry Busacca / WireImage)
Charlie Robinson sits in a chair
Charlie Robinson, whose credits ranged from stage productions to films to his long-running role in the sitcom “Night Court,” died at 75. Robinson, who performed regularly at both the Pasadena Playhouse and South Coast Repertory, had roles in films including “Secret Santa” and stage credits including “Driving Miss Daisy.”
  (Los Angeles Times)
Biz Markie performs onstage at Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!: Get The Sillies Out! 50+ city tour kick-off performance on Thanksgiving weekend at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Friday Nov. 23, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for GabbaCaDabra, LLC./AP Images)
Biz Markie, a New York rapper best known for his endearingly warbly 1989 single “Just a Friend,” died at 57. Markie was a pivotal figure in early hip-hop, and his bawdy charisma made him one of the most idiosyncratic hip-hop figures ever to break into the top 10.  (John Shearer /Invision / Associated Press)
Congressman Jerry Lewis in his Redlands office.
Jerry Lewis, the longest-serving Republican congressman in California history and a former House Appropriations Committee chairman, died at 86. Lewis served 40 years under the Capitol dome before retiring in 2013.  (Los Angeles Times)
FILE - This Jan. 11, 2010 file photo shows, Rodney Alcala, a former death row inmate who was twice convicted of the 1979 killing of a 12-year-old Huntington Beach girl, sitting in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana, Calif. Alcala, a prolific serial torture-slayer dubbed "The Dating Game Killer" has died while awaiting execution in California. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Rodney Alcala, who was dubbed the “Dating Game” killer, died at 77. Alcala, a former photographer, was convicted by an Orange County jury in 2010 of killing four women and a 12-year-old girl in California.  (Associated Press)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug 28, 2002, file photo, comic Jackie Mason addresses the media at Zanie's comedy club in Chicago about the club's decision to cancel comic Ray Hanania's appearance. Mason, a rabbi-turned-jokester whose feisty brand of standup comedy got laughs from nightclubs in the Catskills to West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93. Mason died Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Manhattan, the celebrity lawyer Raul Felder told The New York Times. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Carrera, File)
Jackie Mason, a comedian known for his sharp wit and piercing social commentary, died at 93. The former rabbi started in show business as a social director at a resort in the Catskills and eventually became a reliable presence on TV talk shows and Broadway shows.  (Associated Press)
Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs during an open-air concert in front of The Prince's Palace of Monaco in 2015.
Dusty Hill, a bassist who played with the rock band ZZ Top for more than 50 years, died at 72. Hill joined ZZ Top not long after the group released its first single in 1969.  (Christian Alminana/Getty Images)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1982 file photo, Ron Popeil, the man behind those late-night, rapid-fire television commercials that sell everything from the Mr. Microphone to the Pocket Fisherman to the classic Veg-a-Matic, sits surrounded by his wares in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ron Popeil, the quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic, the Chop-O-Matic, Mr. Microphone and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 his family said. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Ron Popeil, a TV pitchman and inventor who hawked products such as the Veg-O-Matic and Mr. Microphone, died at 86. Popeil
helped create many of the gadgets he sold and pioneered what became known as the infomercial.  (Associated Press)
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Richard Trumka, who had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, died at 72. A former coal miner in Pennsylvania, Trumka used his power to push for healthcare legislation, expanded workers’ rights and infrastructure spending.  (Associated Press)
Dave Severance, a retired U.S. Marine colonel whose troops were the first to plant an American flag over the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II, is seen at his home in San Diego on May 20, 2015. Severance, 102, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home in the San Diego suburb of La Jolla, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
Dave Severance, a Marine company commander whose troops planted the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II, died at 102. Severance, whose unit out of Camp Pendleton spent 33 of the battle’s 36 days on the front lines, earned a Silver Star.  (San Diego Union-Tribune)
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2008 file photo, Dennis Thomas performs with the band "Kool and the Gang" in concert in Bethlehem, Pa. Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang, has died. Thomas died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in New Jersey, where he was a resident of Montclair.(Joe Gill/The Express-Times via AP)
Dennis Thomas, a founding member of the soul-funk band Kool & the Gang, died at 70. Thomas was the band’s alto sax player, flutist and percussionist, and he also served as master of ceremonies at shows.  (Associated Press)
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2011, file photo, Bobby Bowden poses with the Paul "Bear" Bryant College Coach of the Year Award in Houston. The legendary college football coach announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, that he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Bobby Bowden, who built one of the most prolific college football programs in history at Florida State, died at 91.
Bowden piled up 377 wins during 40 years as a major college coach and won two national championships.  (Associated Press)
FILE - Actress Markie Post attends the premiere for season two of "Santa Clarita Diet" in Los Angeles on March 22, 2018. Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence across several decades of television died Saturday after a years-long battle with cancer. She was 70. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, FIle)
Markie Post, a longtime television regular who appeared in shows that included “Night Court” and “Cheers,” died at 70. Post’s
first series regular role was in the Lee Majors action adventure series “The Fall Guy,” in which she played Terri Michaels from 1982 to 1985.  (Richard Shotwell /Invision / Associated Press)
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Nanci Griffith, a Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas, died at 68. Griffith’s first major-label release, 1987’s“Lone Star State of Mind,” featured her recording of “From a Distance,” which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune.  (Associated Press)
James C. Hormel
James Hormel, the first openly gay U.S. ambassador, died at 88. The philanthropist cofounded the Human Rights Campaign and helped fund many activities geared to arts, education and human rights.  (Associated Press)
This undated photo provided by NIKOLI, shows Maki Kaji, chief executive of the company until July, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Kaji, known as the “Godfather of Sudoku,” the numbers puzzle he created that’s drawn fans around the world, has died, a spokesman for his Japanese company said Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. He was 69. (NIKOLI via AP)
Maki Kaji, best known for creating the numbers puzzle Sudoku, which became a global hit in 2004, died at 69. Known a the “Godfather of Sudoku,” he traveled to more than 30 countries spreading his love of puzzles.  (Associated Press)
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2003, file photo, Japanese actor Sonny Chiba arrives for the premiere of the film "Kill Bill: Volume 1" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills, acting in more than 100 films, including “Kill Bill,” has died late Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. He was 82. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Sonny Chiba, who rose to stardom in Japan in the 1960s and later wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, died at 82. Tarantino cast Chiba in the role of Hattori Hanzo, a master swordsmith, in “Kill Bill.”  (Associated Press)
Tom T. Hall accepts the Icon Award at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville in 2012.
Tom T. Hall, a country singer-songwriter who composed hundreds of songs, including the 1968 international hit “Harper Valley P.T.A.”, died at 85. Known as “The Storyteller,” Hall helped usher in a literary era of country music in the early ’70s with songs that were political and personal.  (Wade Payne / Invision / Associated Press)
Phil Everly and Don Everly in New York City in 1984
Don Everly, right, a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and surviving member of the Everly Brothers, died at 84. Don and his younger brother Phil were in the first group to be inaugurated in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, alongside Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and others.  (Associated Press)
FILE - Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones poses for a portrait on Nov. 14, 2016, in New York. Watts' publicist, Bernard Doherty, said Watts passed away peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. He was 80. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
Charlie Watts, the steadfast Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died at 80. Watts joined the band in the 1960s and was respected worldwide for his swinging style.  (Victoria Will / Invision / Associated Press)
FILE - In this March 7, 2010, file photo, actor Ed Asner arrives during the 82nd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Asner, the blustery but lovable Lou Grant in two successful television series, has died. He was 91. Asner's representative confirmed the death in an email Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Ed Asner, a prolific character actor who became a star as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, died at 91. Grant’s role in the 1970s situation comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” led to his own Emmy Award-winning starring role in the spinoff dramatic series “Lou Grant.”  (Associated Press)
Willard Scott
Willard Scott, who began his 65-year career at NBC as an entry-level page at an affiliate station and rose to become the beloved weatherman on “Today” show, died at 87. Scott’s trademark was giving on-air birthday greetings to viewers who turned 100 years and delivering weather updates in zany costumes.  (Associated Press)
Actor Michael K Williams photographed on Aug. 16.
Actor Michael K. Williams, who was lauded for his work as a drug-money Robin Hood named Omar Little on “The Wire” and as Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” died at 54. Williams was nominated for an Emmy Award in his most recent project, HBO’s sci-fi/horror series “Lovecraft County.”  (Jesse Dittmar / For The Times)
A man in a tuxedo standing before a microphone on a stage
Comedian Norm Macdonald, best known as a writer, performer and three-season “Weekend Update” anchor on “Saturday Night Live,” died at 61. Macdonald emerged in more recent years on social media as a sports fanatic, live-tweeting golf tournaments in exquisite detail and amassing 1.1 million followers on Twitter.  (Associated Press)
FILE - In this July 1986 file photo, Actress Jane Powell poses for a photo in New York. Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was 92. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Jane Powell, the operatic-voiced star of Hollywood’s golden age musicals, died at 92. Powell made her film debut as a teenager in 1944’s “Song of the Open Road” and later sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding.”  (Associated Press)
In this undated photo provided by HBO, actor Willie Garson appears as Stanford Blatch in "And Just Like That." Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, on TV's “Sex and the City" and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. He was 57. (HBO via AP)
Willie Garson, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s friend Stanford Blatch on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, died at 57. Blatch made hundreds of appearances on TV and in motion pictures and had been filming an upcoming series revival for HBO Max called “And Just Like That.”  (Associated Press)
Loomis, Rick –– B581189632Z.1 FULLERTON, CA. –– FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 2011 –– Jo Lasorda, former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda's wife, in their modest home in Fullerton where the couple have lived for many years. ( Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times )
Jo Lasorda, widow of former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, died at 91. A breast cancer survivor, Jo Lasorda threw herself into community activism, particularly in bringing attention to Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House in Yorba Linda.  (Los Angeles Times)
Melvin Van Peebles
Melvin Van Peebles, a the Black filmmaker, novelist and playwright whose rebellious work had an influence on generations of artists, died at 89. Van Peebles wrote, produced, directed, edited, scored and starred in his best known film, 1971’s “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song,” which became the top-grossing independent film of 1971.
  (Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)
Former KHJ DJ and 'Star Search' producer Sam Riddle
Sam Riddle, a mainstay of the L.A. airwaves during an era when disc jockeys were near rock stars themselves, died at 83. Riddle used his fame as a disc jockey to launch a long television career as the host of shows such as “9th Street West” and “Hollywood A-Go-Go”, and he later produced “Star Search.”  (Courtesy Willard Tressel)
Former New York Yankees player Eddie Robinson in 2016
Eddie Robinson, whose more than six decades in professional baseball included being general manager for the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers, died at 100. Robinson was the oldest living former major league player.
  (Associated Press)
FILE - In this May 5, 2006 file photo, former Secretary of State Colin Powell gives the closing keynote at the World Congress of Information Technology in Austin, Texas. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media Monday, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He was 84. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)
Colin Powell, who spent 35 years in the Army and rose to the rank of four-star general before becoming the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died at 84. Powell’s stellar reputation at the most senior echelons of government was eventually tarnished by his decision to lead his country into the war in Iraq, a decision he came to regret.  (Associated Press)
A man wearing glasses and a tuxedo holding an Emmy trophy
Peter Scolari, who was nominated for three Emmy Awards for his performance on “Newhart” and starred alongside Tom Hanks on the TV show “Bosom Buddies,” died at 66. Scolari’s more than four-decade career included numerous guest roles on series including “ER,” “White Collar” and “Blue Bloods.”  (Dan Steinberg /Invision / Associated Press)
LOS ANGLES, CA APRIL 5, 2017: Portrait of General Jeff Page, at the entrance to Gladys Park in the skid row area of Los Angles, Ca April 5, 2017. He is an organizer of the proposed skid row neighborhood council. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
Jeff Page, a West Coast hip-hop pioneer who earned the name “mayor of skid row” while fighting to reclaim skid row from its city designation as a homelessness “containment zone,” died at 56. A proud native of of South Los Angeles, Page helped change the narrative on skid row, which he championed as one of the city’s last majority-Black neighborhoods.  (Los Angeles Times)
A man in a leather jacked sitting on a bench
Dean Stockwell, an Oscar-nominated actor who appeared in more than 200 roles that spanned film, television and theater, died at 85. The former child actor found fame on TV in the sci-fi series “Quantum Leap” and “Battlestar Galactica” and
earned cult status in the films “Blue Velvet” and “Married to the Mob.”  (Alan Greth / Associated Press)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Photographer Mick Rock attends the TASCHEN Gallery opening reception for "Mick Rock: Shooting For Stardust - The Rise Of David Bowie & Co." at TASCHEN Gallery on September 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
Mick Rock, whose iconic portraits of rock stars saw him dubbed “the man who shot the ’70s,” died at 72. Rock’s portraits appeared on essential album covers including Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Queen’s “Queen II” and the Ramones’ “End of the Century.”  (Angela Weiss / Getty Images)
Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim, an award-winning composer-lyricist who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century, died at 91. Sondheim launched his Broadway career in 1957 and took musicals to a higher level of emotional complexity than his predecessors in shows such as “Company,” “Follies” and “Sweeney Todd.”  (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Lee Elder arrives at Augusta National for a practice round April 10, 1975
Lee Elder, who overcame many obstacles to become the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, died at 87. Elder had four victories on the PGA Tour, including the 1974 Monsanto Open in Pensacola, Fla., which earned him an invitation to the Masters. Elder received death threats and was accompanied by security guards during that Florida tournament.   (Associated Press)
A man and a woman pose for the camera at an event
Jacqueline Avant, an L.A. philanthropist best known as the wife of music industry titan Clarence Avant, died at 81. She was described as a quiet force who helped guide her husband to unite powerful figures from the worlds of sports, entertainment and politics, usually to benefit the less fortunate.  (Mark Von Holden/ invision / Associated Press)
FILE - Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, right, speaks after being presented with the McGovern-Dole Leadership Award by Vice President Joe Biden, to honor his leadership in the fight against hunger, during the 12th Annual George McGovern Leadership Award Ceremony hosted by World Food Program USA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Bob Dole, a veteran disabled in World War II and a leader in the political dramas that shaped the country, died at 98. Dole
rose through the Senate ranks to become a long-serving Republican leader and was national spokesman for a sturdy brand of common-sense conservatism.  (Associated Press)
An undated photo of Michael Nesmith.
Michael Nesmith, a singer-songwriter who came to stardom when he was cast as a member of the Monkees, a made-for-television rock ‘n’ roll group, died at 78. Nesmith was the only member of the Monkees to write original material on a regular basis, with “Mary, Mary” and “You Just May Be the One” among his signature tunes.  (Michael Ochs Archives)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
A brief look at some of those we lost in 2021.

Hank Aaron

On an April evening in 1974, Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run.
On an April evening in 1974, Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s long-standing record and making a bold statement in an era of racial upheaval. Aaron died Jan. 22 at 86.
(Harry Harris / Associated Press)

At what should have been the pinnacle of his long career in baseball, Henry Aaron was getting bags of hate mail — many containing death threats — and living in a storage room at the stadium, accompanied by bodyguards when he ventured out.

It was 1973, the country remained divided along racial lines, and Aaron, a Black player for the Atlanta Braves, was closing in on Babe Ruth’s holy career record of 714 home runs. To some, it was sacrilegious that a Black man would threaten the record of the immortal Babe.

Advertisement

Aaron eventually tied, then surpassed Ruth’s record, finishing his remarkable 23-year career with 755 homers. Even at that, he felt shortchanged.

3

Eli Broad

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Eli Broad
Eli Broad made his billions building homes and then used that wealth — and considerable world-class art collection he assembled with his wife — to shape the city around him. Broad died April 30 at 87.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad made his billions building homes, and then he used that wealth — and the considerable collection of world-class modern art he assembled with his wife — to shape the city around him.

Dogged, determined and often unyielding, he helped push and prod majestic institutions such as Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art into existence, and then, that done, he created his own namesake museum in the heart of Los Angeles.

With a fortune estimated by Forbes at $6.9 billion, the New York native who made California his home more than 50 years ago flourished in the home construction and insurance industries before directing his attention and fortune toward an array of ambitious civic projects, often setting the agenda for what was to come in L.A.

Advertisement

4

Beverly Cleary

Beverly Cleary
Beverly Cleary, the grande dame of children’s literature, wrote both humorously and realistically about the anxieties of childhood in such enduringly popular books as “Henry Huggins” and “Beezus and Ramona.”
(Alan McEwan)

With witty yet economic prose and a gift for recalling the inner emotions of childhood, Beverly Cleary wove timeless tales that took young readers back to the Portland, Ore., of her youth.

Her stories served as a collective touchstone for the childhoods of many baby boomers, and succeeding generations, who saw themselves in the pages of her work.

Cleary died in Carmel, where she had lived since the 1960s. She was 104.

5

Lawrence Ferlinghetti

Poet and Beat-era titan Lawrence Ferlinghetti
A poet and titan of the Beat era, Lawrence Ferlinghetti may have left his biggest mark as owner of City Lights, the Bay Area bookstore that became a counterculture citadel. Ferlinghetti died Feb. 22 at 101.
(Frankie Ziths / Associated Press)

Lawrence Ferlinghetti was the opposite of the flamboyant literary bad boys drawn to the bohemian haven he nurtured in 1950s San Francisco.

Unlike Beat novelist Jack Kerouac and poet Allen Ginsberg, he was known for neither public drunkenness nor public nudity. Tall and lean, he swam daily and biked to work at City Lights, the San Francisco bookshop that became a landmark of intellectual freedom not long after he co-founded it seven decades ago.

Nor did he seem to mind that the critical attention heaped on his celebrated friends mostly eluded him, even though he was a prolific poet with more than 30 collections published over a half century.

Advertisement

6

Vicente Fernández

A man waving a sombrero and singing into a microphone
During a career that began on the street corners of Guadalajara, the self-taught Vicente Fernández recorded more than 50 albums, all in Spanish, and sold tens of millions of copies, nearly half in the U.S. Fernandez died Dec. 12 at 81.
(Claudio Cruz / Associated Press)

Vicente Fernández’s romantic rancheras and timeless folk anthems defined the grit and romance of his turbulent homeland, songs of love, heartbreak and working-class heroes that made him a cultural giant for generations of fans throughout Latin America and beyond.

With his buttery baritone and ornate sombreros, embroidered jackets and slim trousers, he stood as a constant for decades, a source of comfort in good times and bad.

But time finally caught up with a performer who seemed eternal.

In poor health in recent months, Fernández died at 81, according to an announcement on his Instagram page. A cause of death was not specified.

7

Halyna Hutchins

Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot with a prop gun on the set of "Rust."
Halyna Hutchins was just blossoming as a cinematographer when the 42-year-old was shot and killed with a prop gun during the filming of the western “Rust.” She died Oct. 21.
(Fred Hayes / Getty Images)

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in a tragic incident involving a prop gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust,” appeared to have a bright future.

A 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute Conservatory, Hutchins, 42, had been selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019. With indie features like “Archenemy,” “Blindfire” and “The Mad Hatter” to her credit, along with a string of shorts and commercial work, she was beginning to make a bigger name for herself.

Advertisement

The period western “Rust,” about a 13-year-old boy in 1880s Kansas who goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (played by Baldwin) after being sentenced to death for the accidental killing of a local rancher, looked as though it would push her career to a new level.

8

Larry King

Larry King during an interview at the CNN studio.
For decades, Larry King was a comfortable guest in living rooms across America as he chatted with presidents, authors, actors, psychics, villains and heroes on his talk shows. King died Jan. 23 at 87.
(Dennis Cook / Associated Press)

In living rooms across America, Larry King was as comfortable a guest as a favorite uncle dropping by to schmooze with the family.

Never too pushy, never going directly for the jugular, King — with his trademark suspenders, horn-rimmed glasses and rolled-up sleeves — would chat it up with presidents, authors, actors, psychics, villains, heroes or anyone with a product to push, a political race to win or an image in need of a makeover.

In a career that spanned half a century, King became one of the most famous talk show hosts and opinion shapers in the world with his breezy, rarely confrontational style of banter, leading his guests this way and that, wherever his curiosity took him.

9

Tommy Lasorda

Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda celebrates another win.
The man who claimed he was so loyal he bled Dodger blue, Tom Lasorda won two World Series titles as the team’s manager, as well as the hearts of fans across the city. Lasorda died Jan. 7 at 93.
(Grimshaw )

Tommy Lasorda’s body began to fail him in recent months, but his passion for the Dodgers never wavered. The man who always claimed he bled Dodger blue out of loyalty to the organization had one last mission to accomplish, one more triumphant moment to experience.

Advertisement

He was granted that moment in October, when the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series — their first championship since he guided them to the title in 1988. “He willed himself to live this long and to watch that world championship,” former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser said. “He willed himself to stay active with baseball and to be impactful on a daily basis.

“He’s impacted us all in so many ways, the L.A. community, the baseball family, all of the world of baseball. But I believe Tommy Lasorda had no boundaries. On a daily basis there were no boundaries to something positive, something about winning, that he could do.”

10

Cloris Leachman

Actress Cloris Leachman worked well into her 90s.
A hardworking actress who won an Oscar for her role in the bleak coming-of-age movie “The Last Picture Show” and a record eight Emmys, including two for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Cloris Leachman died Jan. 27 at 94.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision)

Cloris Leachman, who won an Oscar for her role in the bleak coming-of-age movie “The Last Picture Show” and Emmy awards during a prolific television career that stretched back to “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died at her home in Encinitas, Calif.

The ubiquitous actress always seemed to be working: She anchored her own “MTM” spinoff series “Phyllis” and starred in the hit TV shows “The Facts of Life,” “Rhoda,” “Touched by an Angel,” “The Ellen Show,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” and “Raising Hope.” She had a recurring role on “American Gods” in 2016 and a critically acclaimed career in film, highlighted by her Oscar-winning performance in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show” and the classic tour-de-farce “Young Frankenstein.”

Leachman, who worked well into her 90s and became the oldest contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2008, died of natural causes, her publicist said. She was 94.

11

Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh introducing President Trump at a rally in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh birthed a new style of bombastic, conservative broadcasting that deepened the nation’s political and cultural divides and made him one of its most influential figures for a generation. Limbaugh died Feb. 17 at 70.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

With millions of listeners at his back, Rush Limbaugh gained such power and authority by the mid-1990s that he was made an honorary member of the Republican-held House, where his far right-leaning ideas, laments and bombast helped steer the party toward its fractious future.

Advertisement

The GOP had just taken back the chamber for the first time in decades and Newt Gingrich, then speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was so indebted to the fiery conservative radio personality that he and other Republicans called themselves the “Limbaugh Congress.” Limbaugh, the speaker said, had given them the courage to “take back our country.”

Though advertisers occasionally fled and even political allies winced when he went on an unfiltered tirade, Limbaugh remained a sure-fire friend of the American right, and listeners faithfully heeded his advice and political gospel over the decades. In ways both big and small, it was Limbaugh who arose as an architect of the deep political and cultural divides in America that came into full focus during the Trump era.

12

Melvin van Peebles

Melvin Van Peebles
A filmmaker, novelist and playwright, Melvin Van Peebles’ audacious and often rebellious work became political and cultural landmarks for a new generation of Black filmmakers. He died Sept. 21 at 89.
(Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)

Melvin Van Peebles, the Black filmmaker, novelist and playwright, whose audacious, rebellious work had an influence on generations of artists, died at 89.

A statement released by the Criterion Collection and Janus Films — which had been scheduled to release a box set of Van Peebles’s work — said the filmmaker died at his home in New York with family.

In a testament to his continued relevance, a restoration of his best known film, 1971’s “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” was previously set for a 50th anniversary tribute this weekend at the New York Film Festival, and his Tony-nominated play “Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death” is planned for a revival on Broadway next year. His debut feature film, 1968’s interracial romance “The Story of a Three-Day Pass,” was rereleased in theaters earlier this year.

13

Christopher Plummer

Actor Christopher Plummer could never fully escape the long shadow of "The Sound of Music."
For all the roles he embodied and all the acclaim he earned during his long and distinguished career, Christopher Plummer could never fully escape the shadow of “The Sound of Music.” He died Feb. 5 at 91.
(Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times )

For all the roles he embodied and for all the acclaim he earned during his long and distinguished career, Christopher Plummer found himself helplessly chained to Capt. Von Trapp, the imperious patriarch of the Trapp Family Singers in “The Sound of Music.”

Advertisement

The role rocketed Plummer to stardom, opened doors in Hollywood and ensured he would be fondly and forever remembered by filmgoers around the world. Yet, the classically trained actor found Von Trapp to be a tired, one-dimensional and wooden character, and the film syrupy, at best.

“I’m just sorry that after all the years of playing marvelous roles, to be known for something as saccharine as that,” he told The Times in 1976. Still, he allowed, “It became easier for me to fill a theater.”

14

Colin Powell

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell's reputation was tarnished by his role in the Iraq war
Hailing from Harlem, Colin Powell rose to the highest levels of government as America’s top soldier, advisor and diplomat, breaking racial and political barriers as he ascended. He died Oct. 18 at 84.
(Kenneth Lambert / Associated Press)

From the streets of Harlem, then the battlefields in Vietnam, Colin Powell rose to the highest levels of U.S. government as America’s top soldier, advisor and diplomat, breaking racial and political barriers as he ascended.

But his stellar reputation at the most senior echelons of government was eventually tarnished by his decision to lead his country into a grinding, disastrous war in Iraq, a decision he came to regret as the battles and years wore on.

Admired broadly on both the national and world stage, Powell died of complications from COVID-19 exacerbated by an acute blood cancer from which he had long suffered, his family said. He was fully vaccinated, the family statement said.

15

Cruz Reynoso

Cruz Reynoso was California's first Latino state Supreme Court justice.
A son of migrant workers who labored in the fields as a child, Cruz Reynoso went on to become California’s first Latino state Supreme Court justice in a career that spanned half a century. Reynoso died May 7 at 90.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Cruz Reynoso, a son of migrant workers who labored in the fields as a child and went on to become the first Latino state Supreme Court justice in California history, died at 90.

Advertisement

Reynoso passed away at an elder care facility in Oroville, according to his son, Len ReidReynoso. The cause of death was unknown.

In a legal career that spanned more than half a century and took him from his first job in El Centro to Sacramento, the soft-spoken family man helped shape and protect the first statewide, federally funded legal aid program in the country and guided young, minority students toward the law.

16

Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim took the Broadway musical to a higher level of emotional complexity.
Award-winning composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim took the Broadway musical to a higher level of emotional complexity with “Follies,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Company.” Sondheim died Nov. 26 at 91.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

Stephen Sondheim, the award-winning composer-lyricist who took the Broadway musical to a higher level of emotional complexity than his predecessors in shows such as “Company,” “Follies” and “Sweeney Todd,” has died at his home in Roxbury, Conn.

Sondheim’s death was confirmed by Broadway publicist Rick Miramontez, president of DKC/O&M, but a cause of death has not been disclosed. He was 91.

In a Broadway career launched in 1957 at age 27 as the lyricist for the classic “West Side Story,” Sondheim went on to write the lyrics for the 1959 hit “Gypsy” before writing both the lyrics and music for the 1962 hit “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” winner of the Tony Award for best musical.

17

Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson insisted that roles for Black women reflect a sense of power and grace.
An actress who captured the power and grace of Black women in America, Cicely Tyson cemented her reputation in films such as “Sounder,” “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “The Trip to Bountiful.” Tyson died Jan. 28 at 96.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

When Cicely Tyson accepted an Emmy in 1974 for her starring role in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” she smiled into the camera and spoke straight to her mother: “You see, Mom,” she said, “it wasn’t really a den of iniquity after all.”

Advertisement

Some two decades earlier, the sternly religious Theodosia Tyson had thrown her daughter out of her New York City home for getting into the “sinful” entertainment business. For two years, they didn’t see each other.

Only much later did Theodosia acknowledge that her daughter, who by then was famous for the disciplined and elegant quality of her acting, had chosen superbly. Tyson worked less often than she could have because of her insistence that roles for Black women reflect a sense of power and grace.

Obituaries