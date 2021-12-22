Man shot and killed after reportedly confronting burglar in Covina

After breaking into a vehicle, a man shot and killed another man who had confronted him about the crime, according to Covina police.

About 11 p.m. Tuesday, Covina police officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Charter Drive.

Residents saw a man leaving the scene and followed him to the 1800 block of East Covina Boulevard, where they confronted him, police said.

During the confrontation, the man reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired at the group, hitting a male adult, according to police.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s family identified him as Joey Casias, a 38-year-old father of three who had been preparing to take his kids to Disneyland for the holidays, KABC-7 reported.

Covina police said the gunman fled on foot, is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

They tweeted a grainy photo of the man in a dark hat, dark pants and a light blue jacket, describing him as “an adult male with light-colored skin.”

“On behalf of Chief of Police David Povero, the entire Covina Police Department, City Council, and staff of Covina, our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” the department tweeted. “They are in our hearts and prayers.”