Police kill man, officer injured in shootout following pursuit through San Diego County

A suspect in a Vista, Calif., homicide was killed early Monday, and an Escondido police officer was injured in a shootout following a lengthy pursuit through northern San Diego County, officials said.

The man who was killed was believed to be a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Vista home Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A pursuit of the man ended in Escondido around 3 a.m., police confirmed.

It was unclear where or when the pursuit began.

Oceanside spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said Oceanside police at one point put down a spike strip on State Route 78 to try to stop the suspect’s car. He drove over the strip but kept going, she said.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and Escondido police put down another spike strip at a different location, she said.

NBC 7 San Diego reported that the man’s car was shut down remotely by OnStar, an in-vehicle security system, before he engaged in a shootout with police.

Atenza said police brought an armored vehicle called a Bearcat to assist with the police stop and the vehicle “took several rounds.”

“This was a suspect who had zero regard for any human life whatsoever,” she said, noting there was an apartment complex near where the man’s vehicle finally came to a stop. “When you have a suspect firing indiscriminately, the worse fear is [he] is going to hit innocent bystanders.”

The condition of the Escondido police officer who was shot was not released.

In the Vista shooting, sheriff’s deputies went to a home about 5:05 p.m., where they found an unresponsive victim, sheriff’s Lt. Chris Galve said Sunday night. No other details about the victim were released.

Escondido police said they planned to issue a statement on the shooting Monday morning.