Driver in custody after two bicyclists are killed in Chatsworth hit-and-run

A map of the San Fernando Valley showing where two bicyclists were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities have apprehended a driver suspected in a crash that left two bicyclists dead in Chatsworth on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:14 p.m. at 9500 Lurline Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters arrived and found two people dead.

The suspect, described as a man driving a red truck, failed to stop after hitting the bicyclists, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

He continued driving until he crashed into a wall at the corner of De Soto Avenue and Knapp Street, about a half a mile from the fatal wreck, and was taken into custody, Lopez said.

The bicyclists were a man and a woman, Lopez said.

The L.A. County coroner’s office did not release their names Tuesday night.

Further information about the crash, victims and suspect was not available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

