Driver in custody after two bicyclists are killed in Chatsworth hit-and-run
Authorities have apprehended a driver suspected in a crash that left two bicyclists dead in Chatsworth on Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 7:14 p.m. at 9500 Lurline Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters arrived and found two people dead.
The suspect, described as a man driving a red truck, failed to stop after hitting the bicyclists, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.
He continued driving until he crashed into a wall at the corner of De Soto Avenue and Knapp Street, about a half a mile from the fatal wreck, and was taken into custody, Lopez said.
The bicyclists were a man and a woman, Lopez said.
The L.A. County coroner’s office did not release their names Tuesday night.
Further information about the crash, victims and suspect was not available.
