Driver in custody after two bicyclists are killed in Chatsworth hit-and-run

Authorities have apprehended a driver suspected in a crash that left two bicyclists dead in Chatsworth on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:14 p.m. at 9500 Lurline Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters arrived and found two people dead.

The suspect, described as a man driving a red truck, failed to stop after hitting the bicyclists, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

He continued driving until he crashed into a wall at the corner of De Soto Avenue and Knapp Street, about a half a mile from the fatal wreck, and was taken into custody, Lopez said.

The bicyclists were a man and a woman, Lopez said.

The L.A. County coroner’s office did not release their names Tuesday night.

Further information about the crash, victims and suspect was not available.