Advertisement
Share
California

Teenagers used fake medical case to get nearly $600 in ‘donations,’ authorities say

A teenager holding a handwritten sign asking for donations for someone suffering from a tumor
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said a group of teenagers raising money for a juvenile with a medical condition had made up the story and used a photo pulled from the internet.
(Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A group of teenagers and young adults solicited nearly $600 in donations in Perris with a false story about a juvenile suffering from a medical condition, authorities said.

The adults, 18-year-olds Davide Nistor and Ana Maria Dumitru of Anaheim, were arrested on suspicion of soliciting and theft by false pretenses. A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were taken into custody and released to child protective services.

They carried signs asking for donations for someone with a tumor, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a release. The signs featured photos of the purported patient.

The department had received complaints about the group soliciting money on multiple days, standing in a street’s center median and close to vehicles.

Advertisement

Deputies found the group Friday at the intersection of Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road and determined that the story had been made up and that the photos used on the signs had been taken from the internet.

Authorities seized the signs and $589.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement