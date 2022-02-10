Advertisement
California

Fire near Laguna Beach: Evacuations, closures

Aerial view of the Crystal fire burning in Laguna Beach.
(KTLA)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
A brush fire is burning south of Laguna Beach in the Emerald Bay area.

Here is what we know:

Evacuations order

  • Irvine Cove
  • Emerald Bay

Evacuation warning

  • North Laguna (all residents north of Broadway)
Closures

  • Coast Highway. Northbound at Ledriot Street. Southbound at El Morro Bay.
  • Avoid the Emerald Bay area
  • All North Laguna schools

Source: City of Laguna Beach

