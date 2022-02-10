Fire near Laguna Beach: Evacuations, closures
A brush fire is burning south of Laguna Beach in the Emerald Bay area.
Here is what we know:
Evacuations order
- Irvine Cove
- Emerald Bay
Evacuation warning
- North Laguna (all residents north of Broadway)
Closures
- Coast Highway. Northbound at Ledriot Street. Southbound at El Morro Bay.
- Avoid the Emerald Bay area
- All North Laguna schools
Source: City of Laguna Beach
Get the lowdown on L.A. politics
In this pivotal election year, we'll break down the ballot and tell you why it matters in our L.A. on the Record newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.