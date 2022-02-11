Magnitude 3.3 earthquake reported in Oakland

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday in Oakland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from San Leandro, one mile from Castro Valley, two miles from Ashland and three miles from San Lorenzo.

In the last 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Advertisement

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Unshaken The guide to earthquake readiness and resilience that you’ll actually use.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.