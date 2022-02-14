Advertisement
Share
California

Earthquake: Magnitude 3.2 quake strikes near Stevenson Ranch

Map showing epicenter of earthquake
An earthquake was reported Monday morning one mile from Stevenson Ranch.
(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Quakebot
Share

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Monday at 8:41 a.m. one mile from Stevenson Ranch, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred four miles from Santa Clarita, four miles from Castaic, six miles from Simi Valley and six miles from Los Angeles.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Advertisement

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.7 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

CaliforniaEarthquakes
Quakebot

Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement