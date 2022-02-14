Whose house? ‘Rams House’ will replace iconic Hollywood sign lettering

The Hollywood sign will look a little different this week following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

A temporary installation will transform the iconic sign to read “Rams House,” Mayor Eric Garcetti announced after the game. It will be displayed Monday through Wednesday.

“What a day in Los Angeles — the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” Garcetti said in a statement. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver.”

Officials said they are taking steps to “mitigate any potential impact” on the surrounding neighborhood and park spaces. The installation does not include any lighting features.

Authorities also will be present to assist with vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and parking and trespassing rules will be enforced, the city said.

The installation is the result of a partnership between the city, the Rams, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust. City officials did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the cost of the installation.

Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff thanked the groups for allowing the team to “recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”

“Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true,” he said.