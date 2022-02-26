Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits near Santa Paula

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Saturday at 5:44 p.m. Pacific time, four miles from Santa Paula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred seven miles from Ventura, 10 miles from Oxnard, 10 miles from Fillmore and 11 miles from Camarillo.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 16.1 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.