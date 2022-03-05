Portion of State Route 94 closed in San Diego County after driver shot

A 27-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on State Route 94 in San Diego County on Saturday morning, prompting a shutdown of the entire westbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving west with two passengers east of Kenwood Drive in Spring Valley about 5:40 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up behind her Ford Edge, the CHP said. Someone in the vehicle then fired several shots at her car. She was struck and veered to the left, crashing into the center median.

The shooter fled the scene westbound on the highway, and the passengers called 911. Sheriff’s and highway patrol officials arrived minutes later, and the victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said.

Neither passenger was shot, he said.

Westbound State Route 94 was shut down for the investigation and expected to be closed until 3 p.m., Garrow said.

Officials said anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting should call the CHP El Cajon Area Office at (619) 401-2000.