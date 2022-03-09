It was P-22! L.A.’s famous mountain lion was indeed spotted roaming Silver Lake

On his many journeys out of Griffith Park, the mountain lion known as P-22 arrived in Silver Lake on Tuesday evening, startling an otherwise quiet residential neighborhood.

The 120-pound mountain lion has made his home base in the park for a decade but has been known to roam the Hollywood Hills, and even settled in a Los Feliz basement at one point.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, P-22 was spotted on Berkeley Circle in Silver Lake, about 3½ miles south of Griffith Park.

The National Park Service, which tracks and monitors P-22, confirmed the mountain lion passed through the area. The most recent ping from his radio collar showed him east of the Silver Lake Reservoir around 3 a.m.

“If you see a mountain lion, please give them space,” National Park Service spokesperson Ana Cholo said. “Don’t try to get a selfie. P-22 has had his paparazzi moments, and people have to realize he’s a wild animal.”

Grainy photos of the cougar shared on social media showed him sporting his radio collar as he slinked around plastic trash bins, adobe-style garage facades and the narrow streets of Silver Lake’s residential neighborhood.

Residents reported sightings and warned neighbors to be aware and stay cautious if they were out walking.

Marianna Palka, who lives on Berkeley Circle a few hundred feet from busy Silver Lake Boulevard, told The Times that she had never seen a mountain lion in the area and thought it was unusual.

She said at least one neighbors called authorities, but she wasn’t sure whether they got through.

Chris Blim, who also lives on Berkeley Circle, said he was standing in the street talking to his friend when something triggered a light on his neighbor’s doorbell camera.

He and the creature locked eyes. At first he thought the animal was a coyote, but he quickly realized it was a mountain lion, Blim said.

“We’re just standing there looking at each other and the light goes off,” he said. “The only thing you see is the eyes, and that’s when the heart drops. This is not a house cat.”

Blim said he took a video of the itinerant feline on his phone. He and his friend then moved to the safety of Blim’s home, where they knew they’d at least have a gate between themselves and the cougar.

“Ultimately it’s pretty awesome,” he said. “The whole neighborhood’s excited.”