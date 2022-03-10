Police identify suspect in truck crash into Long Beach apartment that killed 2

Long Beach police have identified and are searching for the man suspected of crashing a truck into an apartment last week, killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter.

Octavio Montano Islas, 24, is suspected of driving the 2014 Dodge Ram that slammed into an apartment building in the 6600 block of Rose Avenue. Police allege Islas fled the scene on foot.

The crash resulted in the death of Long Beach residents Jose Palacios-Gonzalez, 42, and his daughter, Samantha Palacios. By Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page set up to support the family’s funeral costs had raised more than $35,000.

Octavio Montano Islas, 24, is suspected of driving a truck that slammed into a Long Beach apartment, killing two people inside. (Long Beach Police Department)

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has issued a warrant for Islas’ arrest on suspicion of two counts of felony manslaughter, one count of felony driving under the influence, and one count of felony hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kevin Johansen at (562) 570-7355.