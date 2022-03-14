Assistant principal dies by suicide at middle school in Placentia

An assistant principal at Kraemer Middle School in Placentia died by suicide on campus Monday morning, officials said.

In an announcement posted to the school’s website, Principal Michael Young said Moises Plascencia took his life in a private staff area at the school. No students or staff members were present, he said.

School operations were suspended for the remainder of the day, and students were sent home.

“Words will never be able to express our true sorrow regarding this loss,” Young said. “While we may never make sense of nor understand why this occurred, please know how deeply Mr. Plascencia cared for your students, their education, and all of Kraemer Middle School.”

The regular school schedule will resume Tuesday, Young said, adding that the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District will make mental health professionals available on campus for students, staff and families.

District spokeswoman Alyssa Griffiths said no additional details were immediately available.

“We just appreciate the understanding that we’re trying to support the community right now,” she said.