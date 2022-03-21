Advertisement
Suspect sought after one person shot outside a Hollywood-area supermarket

Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot outside a Sprouts Farmers Market in the Hollywood area Monday night, according to authorities.
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Officers were called at 7:33 p.m. to the market at North La Brea and Willoughby avenues, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

One person was hit and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Madison said.

Officers set up a perimeter and are searching for a suspect, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

