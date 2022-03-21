Suspect sought after one person shot outside a Hollywood-area supermarket

Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot outside a Sprouts Farmers Market in the Hollywood area Monday night, according to authorities.

Officers were called at 7:33 p.m. to the market at North La Brea and Willoughby avenues, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

One person was hit and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Madison said.

Officers set up a perimeter and are searching for a suspect, he said.

Advertisement

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.