Sinkhole opens after water main breaks in Hollywood Hills

A large sinkhole opened Monday in the Hollywood Hills after a water main break sent water gushing down city streets.

The break was reported around 1 a.m. in the 6500 block of Cahuenga Terrace near Cahuenga Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power spokeswoman Carol Tucker. The area is located along the 101 Freeway across from the Hollywood Bowl.

News video captured by OnScene.TV showed water flowing down the streets. Cars created waves as they passed through a deep pool near the freeway onramp.

Crews responded quickly and shut off the water in about 30 minutes, Tucker said, but the break created a sinkhole on Cahuenga Terrace. The hole measures about 6 feet by 5 feet.

Advertisement

Nearby buildings were not damaged and no injuries were reported.

The precise cause of the break has not yet been determined. However, it is one of several water main breaks in the area in less than a year. Tucker said Monday that the 8-inch cast-iron pipe that broke was installed in 1931.

“We are aware that several breaks have happened in this specific area to this specific main,” Tucker said. “The city has prioritized replacing the pipe but we don’t have an estimated date on when that will happen.”

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has miles of pipes throughout the city, she said, and a “large percentage” are still the originals.

“It’s a process of prioritizing the ones that need replacements, and budgeting resources to do that,” Tucker said.

Sixteen customers remained without water in the area Monday morning, with service expected to be restored by about 3 p.m.