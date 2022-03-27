These Hollywood streets and sidewalks are closed for tonight’s Oscars

Nothing says Oscar week in Hollywood like a litany of street closures, with preparations for Sunday night’s 94th Academy Awards forcing restrictions on roadways and sidewalks surrounding Dolby Theatre.

Hollywood Boulevard is already closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, and it’ll remain blocked until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The sidewalk in front of Dolby Theatre is also blocked, along with the pedestrian crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the theater.

The alley east of the El Capitan Theatre is closed at Hollywood Boulevard and stretching about 200 feet south. That alley will remain blocked until 6 a.m. Wednesday. A portion of Hawthorn Alley south of the El Capitan is also closed, along with part of the Orchid Alley north of the Hollywood & Highland complex.

As of Friday, Hawthorn Avenue was completely closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, and it will remain blocked until 6 a.m. Monday. Beginning Saturday, these closures went into effect:

— Orchid Street, from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley.

— Orange, from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The north and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland to Orange.

— The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange.

— The west sidewalk of Highland from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street.

These closures went into effect Sunday:

— The remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland.

— Orange from Lanewood Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The north and south sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to 300 feet east of Highland, with an 8-foot pedestrian access on the south side.

— The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard, directly in front of the north-south running Hawthorn Alley.

— The east sidewalk and curb lane of Highland from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard, except for an 8-foot pedestrian access.

— The west sidewalk of Highland between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards, along with the west curb of Highland from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The north and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection.

— Highland Avenue, from Sunset to Franklin Avenue.

— Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Avenue to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

— Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.

— McCadden Place from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Wilcox Avenue between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station, with regular service resuming Monday at 6 a.m. Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be rerouted during the street closures.