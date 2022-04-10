Advertisement
Covina police fatally shoot suspect outside liquor store

By Melissa HealyStaff Writer 
Covina police shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation outside a liquor store Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting took place as officers responded to a call in the neighborhood about 10:10 p.m. in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway, said Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting Covina police with the investigation.

Paramedics rushed the wounded man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Falcon said.

No officers were injured, she said.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting or the circumstances leading up to the confrontation, Falcon said.

Homicide detectives from the sheriff’s department were still at the scene Sunday morning and the investigation is continuing, she said.

