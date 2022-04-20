Advertisement
Police arrest follow-home robbery suspect downtown, search for second suspect

A map of central L.A. showing where police arrested two robbery suspects at the north end of downtown
By Gregory Yee
Richard Winton
Authorities arrested a follow-home robbery suspect and are searching for a second suspect in downtown Los Angeles after the pair ran from a car while being followed by a surveillance team Wednesday, according to the LAPD.

Around 1 p.m., investigators saw a vehicle traveling at high speeds south on West 1st Street near North Fremont Avenue, said Capt. Kelly Muniz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. The vehicle crashed into a railing near the 100 block of West 1st Street, and two men ran from the scene.

One suspect was taken into custody a short distance away, Muniz said. Officers discovered he was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect was last seen running into a vacant building in the 100 block of North Figueroa Street, Muniz said.

A police dog was brought in for a search for the second suspect, who may be armed, Muniz said.

Investigators said the suspects were in a stolen vehicle.

Capt. Jonathan Tippet, of the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said the men were being tracked by a surveillance team in an unmarked unit.

The unit is part of a task force investigating a series of follow-home robberies over the last six months, Tippet said.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

