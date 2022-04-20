Police arrest follow-home robbery suspect downtown, search for second suspect
Authorities arrested a follow-home robbery suspect and are searching for a second suspect in downtown Los Angeles after the pair ran from a car while being followed by a surveillance team Wednesday, according to the LAPD.
Around 1 p.m., investigators saw a vehicle traveling at high speeds south on West 1st Street near North Fremont Avenue, said Capt. Kelly Muniz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. The vehicle crashed into a railing near the 100 block of West 1st Street, and two men ran from the scene.
One suspect was taken into custody a short distance away, Muniz said. Officers discovered he was armed with a handgun.
The second suspect was last seen running into a vacant building in the 100 block of North Figueroa Street, Muniz said.
Four victims were held at gunpoint as the robbers ransacked a home on Coldwater Canyon Drive, police said.
A police dog was brought in for a search for the second suspect, who may be armed, Muniz said.
Investigators said the suspects were in a stolen vehicle.
Capt. Jonathan Tippet, of the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said the men were being tracked by a surveillance team in an unmarked unit.
The unit is part of a task force investigating a series of follow-home robberies over the last six months, Tippet said.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.