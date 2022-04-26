Disneyland drops one of its last masking requirements

Disneyland will no longer require most visitors to wear a mask after dropping one of its last remaining mandates.

Visitors to the park had been required to wear masks in enclosed transportation settings. Now, visitors who take the bus from the Toy Story Parking Area or the monorail from the Downtown Disney District can opt to unmask during the ride.

The mask mandate remains in place for visitors ages 2 and older who enter certain indoor health settings such as First Aid, according to the Disneyland website. The updated guideline on the website still recommends that visitors mask up indoors and in enclosed transportation.

The Anaheim resort, which includes Disneyland and California Adventure Park, lifted mask requirements for vaccinated visitors in February except for enclosed transportation.

Some local transit agencies, such as the Orange County Transportation Authority, dropped mask mandates after a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for travel on April 18.

Other transportation authorities, such as L.A. Metro, reinstated the mask mandate soon after the court order in accordance with Los Angeles County’s tightened public health order.

The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in public transportation.