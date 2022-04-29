Advertisement
California

Coroner identifies 2 of 3 people found “severely decomposed” in Irvine home

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
The Orange County coroner identified two of three people found dead early this month at an Irvine home, the scene of a possible murder-suicide.

Karina Poirier, 55, and Serge Poirier, 63, were found with another adult April 6 at a home at 58 Riverboat by Irvine police. Their bodies were “severely decomposed,” police said at the time.

The deceased were believed to be a mother, father and son, authorities said.

The third person remains unidentified by the Orange County coroner.

Their causes of death are pending investigation, coroner’s officials said.

Irvine officers had responded to the home for a welfare check on behalf of Canadian authorities after extended family members said they had not heard from relatives for over a year, police officials said this month.

Officers did not find any signs of forced entry and said it appeared to be a domestic incident that ended in a murder-suicide.

Irvine police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday evening.

Christian Martinez

