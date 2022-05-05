Three men found dead in downtown L.A. after ingesting fentanyl, police say

Three men were found dead in a downtown Los Angeles apartment early Thursday after ingesting fentanyl, authorities said.

Los Angeles police responded to a call in the 600 block of South Spring Street after one of the men’s relatives requested a welfare check, said LAPD Officer Melissa Podany.

Officers found the men’s bodies in the apartment, she said. Firefighters and paramedics were prevented from entering the unit after officers spotted white powder near the bodies and called the Hazardous Materials Squad.

One LAPD officer was taken to a hospital after possibly inhaling the drug accidentally and is in stable condition, Podany said.

The incident remains under investigation.

