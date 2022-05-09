Your guide to California’s 2022 primary election

The state primary election is on June 7 in California.

The ballot will have candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, state senator, attorney general, U.S. representative in Congress, local races and more. In Los Angeles, voters will decide on mayor, city controller, city attorney and City Council seats.

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board has endorsements in many of the races on the ballot. This page will be updated with more information.

Here’s what you need to know.