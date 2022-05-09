Advertisement
California

Your guide to California’s 2022 primary election

A voter drops off her ballot during a drive-thru ballot drop-off in Riverside.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
The state primary election is on June 7 in California.

The ballot will have candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, state senator, attorney general, U.S. representative in Congress, local races and more. In Los Angeles, voters will decide on mayor, city controller, city attorney and City Council seats.

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board has endorsements in many of the races on the ballot. This page will be updated with more information.

Here’s what you need to know.

How and where to vote

Ballots are now being sent to every registered voter. So who’s running for what? What to do with that ballot sitting in your mailbox? And what to do if there isn’t one in there?

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Vote center lead Rachel Hadlock-Piltz, prepares "I VOTED" stickers for voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office and, if so, who should replace him in a recall election. "I really enjoy this part of the job," Rachel said. Santa Monica College on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Politics

How to vote in the 2022 primary election in California

When is California’s 2022 primary election? Here’s how to register and how to cast a ballot in the state primary election.

How do you check whether you’re registered to vote? How do you register? Where can you find a voter guide on other local L.A. races? How do you return your mail-in ballot or vote in person?

To cast a ballot in this year’s primary election, voters must register by May 23. To register online, visit: www.registertovote.ca.gov/.

Applications can also be found at public libraries, some post offices and government offices.

(From L to R) Businessman Rick Caruso , Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, attend a mayoral debate at Student Union Theater on the Cal State LA campus on May 1, 2022. (Photo by Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

California

Your guide to L.A.'s 2022 mayoral race

Who are the candidates running for L.A. mayor? Where do candidates stand on issues like homelessness, crime and Ukraine? Here’s what you need to know.

Who are the candidates?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Gov. Gavin Newsom will face little-known challengers for a second term

Los Angeles, CA - February 24: Hugo Soto-Martinez, candidate for L.A. City Council challenging incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell in Council District 13, talks to residents of the district while at the East Hollywood neighborhood Farmer's Market in Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Unseating an L.A. City Council incumbent is exceedingly rare. Will it happen in 2022?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Facing reelection, Newsom touts the ‘California way’ and teases gas tax rebate

Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, joined by members of SEIU Local 2015 and other local leaders, addresses a news conference held on the steps of Hall of Justice on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Is it fair to blame Gascón alone for L.A.’s violent crime surge? Here’s what the data show

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - DEC. 10, 2021. California Attorney General Rob Bonta holds a news conference on Friday, Dec 10, 2021, to share tips and resources on how to avoid scams while making charitable donations during the holiday season. . (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Showdown between reform and tough-on-crime policies in California attorney general’s race

Rep. Devin Nunes' lawsuit against Twitter and others is one of six active lawsuits he has filed. In each one, he alleges people have defamed him, conspired to harm his reputation or both.

Democrats loved hating on Devin Nunes. Now there’s a six-way race to replace him

Kenneth Mejia, candidate for L.A. City Controller.

He called Biden a rapist. Now his deleted tweets are shaking up the city controller’s race

SACRAMENTO CA SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 -- Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) on the Senate floor at the state Capitol on Aug. 29, 2019. (Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

California GOP endorses Brian Dahle for governor despite controversy over payment to party

Undated handout image of Lourin Hubbard, who is running to unseat Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). And Assembly Minority Leader Connie Conway, R-Tulare, (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Democratic newcomer will face former GOP Assembly leader in race to replace Devin Nunes in Congress

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: "I VOTED" stickers for voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office and, if so, who should replace him in a recall election. Santa Monica College on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Politics

What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 primary election?

California’s 2022 primary election ballot includes races for governor, attorney general, the Legislature and Congress, as well as local contests.

Recommendations from the L.A. Times Editorial Board

To help voters choose, the Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting. Every registered voter will be mailed a ballot in early May, giving people ample time to read up on the candidates, tune in to a forum, consider endorsements, including ours, and make a decision before the last day of voting on June 7. (The editorial board is a team of opinion writers and editors and does its work separately from news reporters and editors, the latter of whom have no input in the endorsement process.)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Endorsement: Give Newsom a second term

Voters should elect Newsom to another term and hold him accountable for turning his progressive vision into reality.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - DEC. 10, 2021. California Attorney General Rob Bonta holds a news conference on Friday, Dec 10, 2021, to share tips and resources on how to avoid scams while making charitable donations during the holiday season. . (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Endorsement: Rob Bonta has earned a full term as California attorney general

Rob Bonta’s tenure as California attorney general has been brief but solid. He deserves a full four-year term.

In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael poses at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Levine is lobbying legislators to put a new measure on the November ballot asking voters, for the third time in eight years, to end capital punishment. More than 700 condemned inmates on the nation's largest death row will soon have a chance to voluntary transfer from San Quentin to other high security prisons under a program required by the passage of a 2016 ballot initiative. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Endorsement: Marc Levine for state insurance commissioner

Levine stands out as the candidate who will best look out for consumers and the planet.

Lanhee Chen, Research Fellow, Hoover Institution during an appearance on ‘Meet the Press’ in Washington, D.C., Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC)

Endorsement: Lanhee Chen for California controller

California needs a fiscal watchdog who is independent from the party in power.

What are the issues?

Our columnists weigh in

California State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara discusses what his department is doing to help folks in high wildfire risk areas keep their home fire insurance, in Grass Valley, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

Commentary: Three California races that might shake up the June primary

Three statewide races this year will test Democrats’ hegemony and the relevance of California’s open primary.

Stay up to date on the latest news

California Politics

FALLBROOK, CA—MAY 1, 2021—Tammy Martinez has had to learn to live without one of her legs after a doctor failed to notice he'd cut off circulation to her leg during an operation, causing the need to amputate her left leg. "He totally destroyed my life," she said. The spinal surgeon who operated on Tammy Martinez. is still practicing despite being indicted by the feds for $38 million in fraudulent billing of the state workers' comp fund. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Everyone wins in compromise to increase malpractice payouts — especially victims

Seal Beach resident Danielle Sams stands in front of the city's pier.

After leak on reversing abortion rights, Orange County women may upend congressional races

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks at a news conference with workers and volunteers on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at a Planned Parenthood office near downtown Los Angeles. Newsom faulted his own political party Wednesday for setbacks in the nation's culture wars and urged Democrats to launch a vocal “counter-offensive” to protect rights from abortion to same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Michael R. Blood)

Column: Is Gavin Newsom running for president? No, it just sounds like it

Rick Caruso fields media questions in February.

Column: If Rick Caruso becomes mayor, will Los Angeles be all dancing fountains and trolley rides?

Los Angeles, CA - April 30: Congresswoman Karen Bass, who is running for LA Mayor, among her supporters and volunteers at the opening of her campaign headquarters on 3601 La Brea Avenue on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Ballots and a big decision arrive this week in L.A.’s mayoral race

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass addresses during a mayoral debate at Student Union Theater on the Cal State LA campus on May 1, 2022. (Photo by Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

Column: Karen Bass wants to end homelessness. Are know-how and connections enough?

Long Beach, CA, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - A view of the 710 freeway from West Anaheim St. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

A bid to stop freeway expansions in California hits a roadblock: Organized labor

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27, 2022 - - Los Angeles City Attorney candidates Sherri Monica Valle Cole, from left, Hydee Feldstein Soto, Faisal Gill, Kevin James, Teddy Kapur, Richard Kim and Marina Torres participate in a forum in the Student Union at California State University, Los Angeles on April 27, 2022.The forum was presented by the Los Angeles Bar Association with The Criminal Justice Section and Co-Sponsors. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. city attorney race features a couple of ex-Republicans. And the Daffy Duck factor

Rick Caruso fields media questions in February.

Column: The six faces of Rick Caruso: What I learned from watching all of his endless ads

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks at a news conference with workers and volunteers on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at a Planned Parenthood office near downtown Los Angeles. Newsom faulted his own political party Wednesday for setbacks in the nation's culture wars and urged Democrats to launch a vocal “counter-offensive” to protect rights from abortion to same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Michael R. Blood)

With Supreme Court set to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Newsom urges Americans to ‘wake up’

