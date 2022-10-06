Your guide to Proposition 1 on the 2022 California midterm ballot

This is a proposed amendment to the California Constitution that will explicitly protect a person’s right to an abortion in the state. The measure was placed on the November ballot by the Democrat-controlled state Legislature in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that protected abortion rights nationwide.

If approved by voters, the amendment would codify the state’s already robust reproductive rights, which grant anyone of reproductive age “the fundamental right to choose to bear a child or to choose and to obtain an abortion.” Currently, those rights in California were established by statutory law and by court ruling.

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said she authored the constitutional amendment, which required a two-thirds vote in both the Assembly and Senate to be placed on the ballot, because of the sustained attacks on abortion rights nationwide.

The meagerly funded opposition campaign argues that the measure is simply a ploy by Democratic lawmakers to latch onto a hot-button issue that will motivate liberal voters still reeling from the Supreme Court ruling to cast ballots in the November election.

A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released in August showed 7 in 10 California voters support the proposed constitutional amendment, and majorities back other policies aimed at protecting abortion rights.

